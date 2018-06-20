On May 23, FreedomPop announced it was launching a spinoff MVNO called "UNREAL Mobile" that would offer unlimited plans starting at just $15/month. Less than four weeks since that announcement was made, UNREAL Mobile is now going live with an even better deal than what was initially offered.

UNREAL was originally promoting unlimited plans that started out at $15/month, but in response to Sprint's $15/month Unlimited Kickstarter offer, UNREAL's cheapest plan has been lowered to just $10/month. However, unlike Unlimited Kickstarter that Sprint took away after just one week, UNREAL's $10/month plan is sticking around for good.

There are three plans UNREAL has to choose from, and they work out as follows:

$10/month — Unlimited talk, text, and 2G data + 1GB of LTE

$15/month — Unlimited talk, text, and 2G data + 2GB of LTE

$30/month — Unlimited talk, text, and 2G data + 5GB of LTE

No matter which plan you choose, all UNREAL Mobile subscribers also get access to a VPN service that can be enabled/disabled via the UNREAL app, an ad-blocker, the ability to use your UNREAL number on all of your devices, and rollover data that carriers any unused LTE data to the next month.

UNREAL Mobile is launching with three phones to choose from, including the Alcatel Dawn for $49.99, a certified pre-owned Galaxy S6 that costs $149.99, and a pre-owned iPhone 7 that'll set you back $299.99. Alternatively, you'll be able to bring your own CDMA phone later this summer.

In addition to UNREAL's website, you'll also find the MVNO scattered throughout Best Buy and Target target stores.

Now that we've got a bit more info, do you think you'll sign up for UNREAL Mobile?

