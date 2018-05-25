This August will mark the one-year anniversary when Android Oreo was first released to the public, but as the Android world often goes, there are still plenty of handsets not running this version of the OS. Thankfully, owners of the unlocked Moto Z and Z Play in the U.S. don't have to wait for the update any longer.

As spotted by Android Police, Android 8.0 Oreo is now rolling out to owners of the first-gen Moto Z and Z Play. The update weighs in around 1.4GB, and it includes all of the Oreo features you'd expect — including picture-in-picture, notification dots, Android's new emoji style, and plenty more.

The Moto Z Play is also updated to the April 2018 security patch with this update, but for whatever reason, the regular Moto Z is only upgraded to the March 2018 one.

You should be notified of the OTA update soon if you haven't gotten it already, but as always, you can do a manual check by going to Settings -> About phone -> System update -> Check for updates.

If you've got a Moto Z or Z Play, have you updated to Oreo yet?

