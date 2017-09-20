This is really good news for Motorola fans.
One of the big questions coming out of Google's announcement of the Android One Moto X4 coming to Project Fi was what impact this had on the release of a "normal" Motorola version in the U.S. Thankfully, Motorola has confirmed to Android Central that there will be a standard, unlocked, Motorola software version of the Moto X4 hitting the U.S. this year.
That means it would no longer be part of the Android One program, and would offer all of the Motorola-specific features and tweaks so many of us enjoy using. On the other side of the coin, it's also likely to have more relaxed standards in terms of a commitment to software updates.
It looks like a really nice phone, but it's probably not worth changing carriers for.
This is a big sigh of relief for those who were intrigued by the idea of the mid-range Moto X4 being a great phone at a reasonable $399 price, but weren't willing (or able) to switch carriers for it. While the Android One Moto X4 is most likely unlocked (like the Nexuses and Pixels before it) and able to be used on other carriers after purchase, it isn't so different from the standard Moto X4 that it's worth jumping through the hoops of buying one through Project Fi with no intent to use it there.
Motorola isn't offering any more specifics in terms of pricing, release time frame or retailers, but we can expect that the $399 price will carry over to the regular U.S. model when it's released. We'd expect Motorola to let the Android One news die down a bit and make an independent announcement in October.
Reader comments
Good. The Moto G5S Plus is already for sale on some retailer websites (Fry’s Electronics) at $349 for the 64GB model, so getting the Moto X4 for only $50 more is a great deal.
I wonder if they’ll put it on Amazon as a Prime Exclusive phone with an ad-subsidized discount?
That'd be great because it's easy to get rid of the amazon add-ons and last year they updated the Amazon version of the g4 line at the same time as the regular version. Easy savings.
The ads don’t bother me on my Kindle tablet, so I doubt they’d bother me on my phone either.
Hopefully it has NFC and USB-C. Disappointed that the Moto G5 Plus didn’t have either (in the US).
It has both.
i'm just glad it has NFC. Hallelujah!
so wud that one work on fi or just the android one, version?
This won't have the Project Fi software, no. There's no reason for Google and Motorola to confuse things further by letting this one run on Fi as well.
This is good.
Just looked and apparently they are offering up to $115 trade in for a Nexus 5X that turns on and doesn't have a cracked screen, plus $50 Project Fi credit
Glass back--Nooooooo!