Samsung's Galaxy S8/S8+ are still excellent phones despite the release of the S9 series, and AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon have been using the last couple weeks to make their versions even better by updating them to Android Oreo . Now, after lots and lots of waiting, the unlocked version here in the U.S. is finally getting similar treatment.

The Oreo update for the unlocked Galaxy S8/S8+ weighs in at 1354MB, and it comes with all the Oreo features you'd expect – including the Autofill API for easier password entry, picture-in-picture, faster/smoother performance, etc.

Version 9.0 of the Samsung Experience is included as well, and if it's similar to the carrier updates, the February 2018 security patch should also be included.

Oreo is making its way to the unlocked Galaxy S8/S8+ now, so keep an eye out for it over the next couple days.

