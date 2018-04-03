Wireless carriers in the U.S. have recently been updating the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 to Android 8.0 Oreo , but those that bought the phone unlocked have been missing out. Thankfully, after months and months of waiting, the update is finally being rolled out.

We just received the 8.0 Oreo update on our U.S. unlocked Galaxy Note 8 today, and it weighs in at a little over 1122MB. This also changes the Samsung Experience to v9.0 and the Android security patch has been changed to the March 2018 one.

Like we've come to expect with Oreo, this update includes features like picture-in-picture, smoother performance, adaptive notification dots, Google's Autofill API, and more.

Samsung also notes that the Note 8 now supports high-quality Bluetooth codecs, such as AAC and Sony LDAC, new settings for the default video player, the ability to use the Clock app in landscape mode, and more.

The update is rolling out to unlocked Note 8 handsets in the U.S. now, so keep an eye out for the new software over the next couple days.