Motorola and HTC are in the clear, but how others respond remains to be seen.
A few days before Christmas, word came out that Apple was deliberately slowing down the CPU performance of older iPhones as their batteries aged. We won't get into all the nitty-gritty details, but as you'd expect, people weren't all that happy to hear that their phones were being slowed down on purpose by the company that made them.
Following this news, questions started to be raised about whether or not Android OEMs also follow suit with this practice. So far, Motorola and HTC have been the first companies to respond.
According to spokespeople that got in contact with The Verge, neither Motorola or HTC intentionally slow down processor speeds of their phones as batteries get older.
We've reached out to Samsung, LG, and Huawei inquiring about this, but we've yet to get any final answers from any of them. However, once that does happen, we'll be sure to let you know.
While we're talking about this, if an Android OEM does admit to slowing down CPU performance on aging hardware, will that stop you from buying phones from them in the future?
Reader comments
I bet Samsung does.
I bet you're an expert for Samsung
we all know this...everyone who has had a samsung knows the lag the phone feels after just 6 months. Battery life goes way down as well.
Interesting... Well then I'm glad I'm not everyone... But what do I know, from S2 onwards I only had 7 samsung phones and 3 tablets amongst the other devices from other manufacturers (couple of iphones, Lg, htc, sony, huawei etc) and did mobile devices service for 8 years (all manufacturers). I must have missed that...
Sounds like given your upgrade cycle you wouldn't have had a chance to notice... Switching out devices before the lag became an issue.
You must be the Sammy expert...
Samsung doesn't throttle, TouchWiz is just inefficient lol.
Now that's something different :)
True statement
A lot of jealousy for the only android OEM that matters lol.
It won't stop me. I don't keep phones long enough for them to be "old".
Motorola has always done a good job with the software and decent hardware. However, I left them because I wanted premium hardware that was offered by the likes of Samsung and HTC.
I'm in the process of comparing camera results among the mid-range Moto devices.
First: Thank you Moto, HTC.
Would it have an effect on my decision ?
Yes. Can't quantify how large it would be.
Intent is a mindset for whole company.
How about Google?
What about Sony? Please ask them too.
I knew I favored HTC for a reason!
What about Google?
Agreed I would like a statement from Google regarding pixels and Nexus phones
I honestly wouldn't be too surprised if Google did something similar.
I would be surprised. My Nexus 5 is still super fast.
Me too. I still use my not as a backup/hotspot and while the battery definitely now blows it's fast. I didn't think it was too bad back in the day but now it's expected.
Everything Apple does, they do for all the right reasons.
No, people just eat up the marketing spin reasons quickly and trust them at their word. If this was truly about battery degredation there would be user facing alerts just like Mac.
Batteries degrade. Just a fact. Never needed a new car battery?
Call me crazy, but these heroes of "not slowing down phones" typically only support phones for 2 years and then no further updates... If the battery degrades heavily after 2 years, then Motorola and HTC don't have to worry about slowing down phones because they've reached the end of their support status.
Apple with iOS 11 still supports the iPhone 5S and SE, nearly 5 generations ago.
I'd take a slower phone with updates for 5 years, over having to buy a new phone every 2 years to keep up to date even with a hit on performance. Though I will say Google is on track with the Pixel line-up to make me change my mind with software updates for 3 years. I have a Nexus 5 purchased on the day it was released and its still nice and fast (even thought updates stopped a while ago), but the battery was swapped a year ago.
Actually the SE came out in 2016, so it is coming up on 2 years old. It has 6S internals for the most part.
My mistake, blindly followed the listing on the Apple website =P
Most likely to make sure you're still locked in to their ecosystem. If imessage suddenly doesn't work right who's to stop you from jumping ship...
LG have a built in bootloop, Samsung have self destructing motherboards Apple has the slowdown processor and Google can choose between them all.
I'll stick to the Chinese makers who keep their phones as fast as possible so their spyware keeps on working...
Lmao! Best comment in the thread.
👏👏👏
Yes indeed just keep those dam phones running smoothly and if they want, they can send a Chinese spy to walk beside me all day long
Samsung does it after seventeen minutes...
The only issue here is Apple hiding it. There is no problem with this practice, but you need to be upfront about it. It makes sense, I would rather my phone be slower and not crash and shut down.
All they had to do was notify the user that their battery was failing and the device is being slowed to combat it. Let the user know they need a new battery. Be honest.
Device was being slowed based on model and manufactured date?
Were all devices being slowed through an OTA update based on model? If so, that's a pretty shady thing to do. They assume that everyones batteries have gone through similar charge cycles and overall degradation.
Why didn't they just develop a battery health feature to alert the consumer that the battery needed replaced?
The guys at Auto Zone and Advanced Auto can test your battery on the spot and do a bunch of diagnostics and tell you exactly what's wrong.
Apple will replace screens but not a battery?
And why are people so against swappable batteries?
People aren’t against them. The masses just don’t use them, and it’s the masses that ultimately matter.
Good for them, else they'll be even slower)))
Maybe they should? See https://forums.androidcentral.com/motorola-droid-turbo/770636-battery-pr...