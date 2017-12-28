Motorola and HTC are in the clear, but how others respond remains to be seen.

A few days before Christmas, word came out that Apple was deliberately slowing down the CPU performance of older iPhones as their batteries aged. We won't get into all the nitty-gritty details, but as you'd expect, people weren't all that happy to hear that their phones were being slowed down on purpose by the company that made them.

Following this news, questions started to be raised about whether or not Android OEMs also follow suit with this practice. So far, Motorola and HTC have been the first companies to respond.

According to spokespeople that got in contact with The Verge, neither Motorola or HTC intentionally slow down processor speeds of their phones as batteries get older.

We've reached out to Samsung, LG, and Huawei inquiring about this, but we've yet to get any final answers from any of them. However, once that does happen, we'll be sure to let you know.

While we're talking about this, if an Android OEM does admit to slowing down CPU performance on aging hardware, will that stop you from buying phones from them in the future?

