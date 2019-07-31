Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. iMore may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network.

The tiered welcome bonus is back! Earlier this year, United scrapped the two-tiered bonus structure on its Explorer Card in favor of 40k miles after spending $2,000 in three months. But they've decided to bring it back with an offer that ups the total potential bonus by 50%. Now the United℠ Explorer Card offers a welcome bonus of 40k miles after spending $2,000 in the first 2 months.

As expected from a United-branded card, it comes packed with valuable airline benefits and rewards. Most notably, it gives you and a guest (traveling on the same reservation) a free checked bag (up to $120 savings per roundtrip) and priority boarding privileges. Every cardmember anniversary you'l receive 2 United Club℠ one-time passes (more than $100 value) to help make traveling a bit more relaxing. On top of that, you'll enjoy 25% off inflight purchases and no foreign transaction fees.