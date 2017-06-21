Get ready for a whole new set of emojis.

With emoji usage steadily on the rise, the Unicode Consortium is constantly incorporating a wider set of pictographs. The consortium finalized the Unicode 10 spec today, introducing 56 new emoji that includes the likes of "bearded man," "mage," "zombie,"T-Rex," "Colbert emoji," and many more. Oh, and you'll soon be able to use the Bitcoin symbol in your conversations.

From the Unicode Consortium:

Version 10.0 of the Unicode Standard is now available. For the first time, both the core specification and the data files are available on the same date. Version 10.0 adds 8,518 characters, for a total of 136,690 characters. These additions include four new scripts, for a total of 139 scripts, as well as 56 new emoji characters.

The new emoji are included in the Android O beta, and will be ready to use in the public release. For a full list of emoji in Unicode 10, head to Emojipedia.