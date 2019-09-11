What you need to know
- Microsoft is offering up to $650 of credit for a Galaxy Note 10 or Galaxy Note 10+ when you trade in your old phone.
- Elegible phones include the iPhone X, Galaxy Note 9, and Google Pixel 3.
- The Galaxy Note 10 starts at $945 and the Galaxy Note 10+ starts at $1,100.
Microsoft has had a trade-in program for some time now, but with Apple's iPhone event happening yesterday, many people are evaluating their mobile devices. If you were underwhelmed by the iPhone 11 or you're a happy Android user and want to upgrade to the Galaxy Note 10 or Galaxy Note 10+, you can get up to $650 in credit when you trade-in your old phone.
How much you get for your old phone depends largely on the model of phone and the condition that it's in. Trading in a Galaxy Note 9, iPhone X, or Google Pixel 3 can get you up to $650 in credit towards a new Galaxy Note device. Even a Pixel 2 or iPhone 8 can get you up to $450, and those devices are getting on in years, at least in terms of the fast-paced smartphone era. Microsoft has a full breakdown of the value of phones through the program on its website.
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ review: The best Android phone for Microsoft and Windows users
In order to trade-in your phone and earn credit, you have to take your device to a physical Microsoft Store. You can not take advantage of the deal online.
