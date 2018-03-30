Athletic apparel brand Under Armour announced that a data breach exposed details of over 150 million MyFitnessPal users. The leaked data includes usernames, email addresses, and hashed passwords, but government-issued identifiers like social security numbers and driving licenses were not compromised as the app doesn't collect that information. Similarly, credit card numbers were not leaked.

MyFitnessPal first detected the intrusion — believed to have occurred sometime in late February — on March 25, following which it started coordinating with law enforcement authorities and data security firms to understand the scope of the attack.