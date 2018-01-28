Samsung controls the fate of updates for millions of Android users around the world. So why is it still so slow?
Every year around this time, as I prepare for another onslaught of Samsung leaks, rumors, and eventual reveals and reviews, I try to take a look back at the company's update track record — and I'm always disappointed.
Just this week, Samsung announced that its extended and relatively exclusive Oreo beta is ending, which means that an update to Android 8.0 is imminent for devices like the Galaxy S8, S8+, and Note 8. Great. But I've been using Oreo since August on devices like the original Pixel, and a good chunk of the phones on my office desk, including some that shipped with the latest version, have been enjoying Oreo since well before Thanksgiving.
Year after year, the world's biggest phone manufacturer fails to deliver on its promise for timely software updates, and in doing so significantly depresses the overall tally in the process. Google can push updates to its Nexus and Pixel lineup as quickly as it wants (and it does), and companies like Sony, HTC, OnePlus and others can help make a dent, but it's not until Samsung begins its lumbering annual rollout that the tectonic shift begins anew. With Oreo still on under 1% of devices, that massive endeavor can't come quickly enough.
It's not like Samsung is new to this game. Articles like this have been proffered since at least 2012, and the company has indeed improved the quality of its software output, but the stakes are just so much higher these days. But Samsung increasingly owns the Android market, and its dominance puts the Android team at Google — separate from the Pixel hardware team — in a tenuous position. As we've seen from previews of Android 8.0 Oreo on the Galaxy S8, through the beta program, this particular update isn't nearly as significant an aesthetic or feature overhaul as last year's jump to Nougat was, and yet we're coming up on a year since Samsung began rolling that out. It didn't hit carriers in the U.S. until late February.
Earlier this month, we asked people what their biggest frustrations are with Android right now. The number one response by a wide margin? Lack of updates.
With the Galaxy S9 being announced on February 25th, and an expected release date just three weeks later, on March 16th, it's clear that Samsung is using the availability of the latest version of Android as a selling feature. Forget the Galaxy S8 for a moment — most people updating to the S9 will be coming from an S6 or S7, which, in the case of the S6 series, won't receive Oreo at all, or receive it later this year, as promised to the S7 line. A jump to Android 8.0 out of the box, with all its performance improvements and additional features, is leverage that Samsung hopes to use to sell a few more phones.
Whenever I take this indignant stance towards Samsung's languid approach to software updates, I risk not taking the other side into account: with great power comes great responsibility. Given that Samsung has the world's largest fleet of phones waiting for updates, it must ensure that the experience is largely bug-free, with UI elements and software features adapted to its numerous regional partners. I don't envy the teams in charge of such quality assurance.
No Android manufacturer is good at updates, but Samsung's prolonged cycles impact the most people at once.
At the same time, Google released the first Android O developer preview on March 21 last year. Oreo was first publicly available on August 21, and the Sony Xperia XZ1, the first phone to arrive with Oreo out of the box, came a month later.
With the Galaxy S9 series inevitably shipping with Oreo out of the box, it's possible Samsung will support Treble, a system that could potentially speed up software updates in years to come. According to Google, "Project Treble will make it easier, faster and less costly for device maker partners when these devices are updated in the future."
But that, nor any other Google tool or incentivization, will provide solace to millions of Android users, whether they know it or not, waiting for the latest version. It's not just about new features, either: every update helps developers improve their apps, and makes it easier for IT managers to troubleshoot problems. It's a virtuous cycle that Samsung can perpetuate, but like in years past, customers continue to be placed second.
Here's what else is on my mind this week.
- We took a few weeks off from the podcast over new years, but we've released three in the past two weeks and they're very good. The gaming-focused one, in particular, is a lot of fun if you haven't listened to it already.
- That Samsung is focusing on camera improvements for the Galaxy S9 is understandable. What's struck me after picking up the Note 8 again in recent days is just how far it needs to come to compete with the Pixel 2 on imaging.
- Andrew is right on the money here. Android, as occasionally frustrating as it is for new and veteran users alike, no longer needs to be rooted (it arguably never did) to save it from its poor decisions. I haven't rooted a phone in nearly five years.
- Jerry wrote some smart things about limits on government surveillance, especially in light of the extension to Section 702 of FISA. Worth the read.
- Three weeks ago, I wrote about smartphone addiction. Three weeks ago, I decided to make a concerted effort to use my phone less. I've deleted Twitter from my smartphones (limiting use to my laptop) which has helped, but the next step is to set timers for the amount of time I spend on the phone in general. Small but important steps to taking back control of my digital life.
- Peace.
-Daniel
the real reason is they have your(and Mine) money already and are laughing all the way to the bank!
They don't have mine because I didn't buy a Note 8 (and previous notes) ONLY because of the update situation, I'd really like a stylus.
They always get your money... I don't think I own a single Samsung product, but guess who manufactured the display, RAM, flash module and gods know what else in my phone?
More of your money than if you bought one of their own products, in one case. From a Forbes article a few months back:
"In fact, according to analyst firm Counterpoint, Apple is expected to sell 130 million iPhone X over the next two years, which would give Samsung close to $14 billion in additional revenue. For what it's worth, Samsung is only estimated to make $10 billion in profits from its own Galaxy S8 devices over that same span. This means the iPhone X is bringing Samsung more money than the company's own flagship."
That statement equates revenue to profits. Not the same thing at all....ridiculous journalism.
LG. Lol. Pixel XL 2. But yeah they got some in parts. Can't give them money for hardware like phones or computers.
I don't feel sorry for you by being "always disappointed". I loved my Note 3. But that was my first and last Samsung phone.
Yep. Same boat as you. Samsung hardware is absolutely beautiful but horrible software updates has made me never get another one.
"after picking up the Note 8 again in recent days is just how far it needs to come to compete with the Pixel 2 on imaging"
This alone tells me you know nothing of photography nor are you willing to learn. If you want to point and shoot, sure, keep using the iPixel. It's the only thing that phone is actually great at.
But the day you want to learn how photography works or want to actually have control over what you shoot, on that day you'll realise it's the iPixel that has a LONG way to go to compete with Galaxy flagships. Or LG flagships.
As for Samsung's updates: you answered your own question. They're the largest Android OEM with the largest device catalogue. To deploy updates faster they'd need a team far far bigger and more expensive to maintain.
And when you consider NO ONE in the real world actually gives two sh*ts about updates (only we do), you'll quickly realise that Samsung is pretty happy with spending its money somewhere else ;)
Actually, one doesn’t need to go a long way. Sideload the Google Camera port. Cleans up output really well.
If you really want to learn how photography works and want full control over your photos, get a DSLR. Most people can't be bothered to go into manual mode to futz with the settings and in this case the Pixel 2 does incredibly well. Also portrait mode is much better on the Pixel 2 (and no amount of manual controls on current Samsung phones is going to change that).
Pixel phones also have great battery life and frequent updates. So yes, although YOU want manual controls for photos - which can be done with 3rd party apps for the Pixel), it doesn't mean everyone needs it. Then again I know you're just a troll who's never happy anyways (based on other comments) so I have no idea why I'm even responding.
And who do you blame for Samsung having the "largest device catalogue" and the need for a big team? They control the # devices as well as the software on them, its up to them whether they have one OS version or one for each device.
If you want to do real photography, use a real camera.
Not necessarily.
You still need to learn the core essentials. If you don’t yet have an actual camera, you can use your phone to practice some of the basics like ISO and shutter speed along with composition.
By the time you graduate to an actual camera, you’ll be able to understand how apertures work and focal-length. And perhaps by then, you’ll understand most of it that the only thing left to do is to acquaint yourself with the camera’s control scheme.
The thing which annoys me is seeing people say that you need a real camera to do real photography. I viscerally disagree with that because I’m a firm believer that the equipment doesn’t make a photographer but how he/she interprets their photographic vision through the use of whatever skills they have.
It’s much easier and more flexible to use an actual camera, but I always find using a phone camera an interesting challenge because the limited nature of their hardware like small sensors, fixed focal length and smaller lens sizes often mean I needed to compensate more through a longer shutter speed and more effort in Lightroom to clean up output. It may never look as nice as output from my a6000 but it’s such an interesting challenge that I sometimes like to do it.
It's true that there's nothing wrong with learning how to use the manual setting if you have time and especially how to compose a picture, but taking pictures with a phone is like cooking with a microwave. They're meant to be quick and dirty.
You can get some decent results, but it's a bit silly to get judgemental and pretentious because your microwave has more granular controls. It's still a microwave.
For what it's worth, I always use the manual controls on my microwave, never the preset programmes. The results are just that much better if you put the effort in, you know?
I'll never purchase another Samsung phone because of the lack of updates. It's a shame that older Samsung phones are receiving the Orio update, not the Note.
The Note 8 should have shipped with Orio and I agree Samsung doesn't give a crap about updates.
The Note is getting Oreo though...
But it's not getting "Orio," whatever that is.
Maybe it's an off-brand
What the hell is "Orio"?? 😕
Round on both ends and ri in the middle
I've owned 2 Samsung phones in the past. Great hardware (except for the exploding ones), but the software is a mess. Way too much cr@pware pre-installed on the phones, both from Samsung and the carriers. And the software upgrade system is really slow and unpredictable. Now that Google is finally starting to build good quality phones, I'm probably sticking with them for the foreseeable future.
not buying Samsung because of slow updates is valid. Samsung software is top notch now. My Note is just as fast 5 months later as It was out of the box. it's simply fantastic. I honestly wouldn't even mind the slow Major updates as much if Samsung would update security MONTHLY. not every 60-90 days
The S8 Oreo beta has been great. Can't wait for the final build.
Here’s the problem I see with this article.
Samsung’s update rollout has been slower than others using leaner flavors of Android, but at this point, we should probably start talking about others who are slower still about rolling out Android updates, like Huawei, of which my mom’s Honor 8 Pro has received only 3 updates throughout its 5 month life.
It’s not just Samsung. There are others who are worse still when it comes to rolling out security updates and OS version upgrades. Samsung is far from my ideal choice for software update timelines but if I had to choose between them and someone like one of the 2 BBK subsidiaries, I would have to pick Sammy because while they’re slow, they do at the very least send out some patches. The BBK subsidiaries do send out patches too, just more slowly.
It’s indicative of a wider problem and while Treble could resolve part of that, I think more could be done to ease the process.
What's wrong with 3 updates in 5 months? That doesn't seem too bad to me.
It was neglected entirely for 3 whole months.
I also have to mention that my Note was neglected for a month.
Come on you two.....
We're talking major OS updates here, not patches or security updates. Those are important but not really the topic of discussion here.
Nothing wrong with that amount of updates at all.
When put like that, it doesn't seem that bad.
But US model Honor 8s (not 8 Pro) have also not been great at updates for a while according to some users.
Kinda feel that more manufacturers need to be held accountable, especially for inconsistent delivery of security patches.
I just hope in 2019 when I can upgrade my phone the Pixel will no longer be exclusive to Verizon.
This!
Why not buy it SIM free from Google?
Because some people use Jump programs...
Like complaining you can't get out of the house because you painted yourself into the corner of the living room?
I’m not sure he was complaining though. Only hoping the Pixel goes to more carriers.
or Next programs. Not to mention even if I buy It unlocked, the pixel won't support AT&T HD Voice... so until they make one that works 100% with AT&T, I won't buy anything at all from them
AT&T made a special allowance a few months ago only for the Pixels, it either allows them to make use of AT&T’s HD Voice or WiFi calling, or both. I can’t remember off the top of my head if it was one of the two or both, but you should ask an AT&T TECHNICAL rep, not a regular customer service rep. The article was on 9to5Google.
I just hope in 2019 people realize they don't have to buy from useless carriers and can buy from phones from other places (with financing if needed) and can use on any carrier.
I have an S8+. I couldn't care less about Oreo. My phone works fine as is, and the security updates have been rolling out monthly.
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
I’m actually wanting Oreo more and more mostly due to support for additional BT audio codecs like LDAC.
Don't get me wrong, I fault no one for wanting Oreo. I will also be installing it, of course. I was just speaking for me personally. :)
I just want to congratulate and thank you for knowing the difference between "could" and "couldn't".
I'm also so proud 😭 Fuzzy, we raised him/her well
I agree. I will get Oreo on my note 8 but just like the last 2 OS updates I won't notice anything different.
What network are you on? Our security updates on my wife's S8, and my Note 8 have certainly not been monthly. They've been better than years past, but not monthly. We're still on December 2017.
I also have an S8+ and while I'd be OK with waiting for Oreo, I'm annoyed with the pace of security updates in my region (NEE). No carrier BS here, but Samsung doesn't offer patches here all that often. We're almost in February, and I'm still on November patches. That's just BS in today's security environment.
This is how a successful company gets into trouble. If Samsung does not change this quickly, it's lunch will be eaten away.
I mean, they've been like this literally as long as they've been making Android phones. They've been the top Android manufacturer for almost a decade now so...
I don't think so. I think it will take a major breach that impacts millions of their customers before they change, and at least do security updates in a timely fashion. The great majority of their users don't care about the OS upgrades (heck I don't, and I'm using a Note 8, and a Pixel XL 2, the latter of which has 8.1). It's the security updates that are the biggest problem. Since people for the most part are completely unaware of those, it will take a catastrophic event to make Samsung care.
Honestly, security updates need more crudence.
Compared to a vanilla device, a major OS upgrade on a Samsung doesn’t have as big of an impact (although still important), but security patches matter even more and there are a lot of companies which fall flat on that promise, moreso than Samsung themselves.
My HTC U11 had been running Oreo for 2 months and had gotten security update since. Everyone needs to stop falling for Samsung marketing and get a phone that delivers. Samsung out of the box is good then it falls apart with lag and untimely updates. Yes HTC has had some duds in the past but since the HTC 10 their phones have been awesome.
But at the end of the day, it's still an HTC unfortunately. If I'm going to spend $800 to get faster updates, I'll just buy a Pixel.
I don't want to forget about them. I love the Note 8, and loved the S8+ I had before it, much more than most of the phones out there (yes, I tried most flagships this year), and I have a Pixel XL 2. Samsung makes fantastic phones with some truly unique features that I love. The lag is not much of a problem any more, and the new Samsung UI is actually very nice. Their cameras are excellent, they provide a 3.5mm headphone jack and this year a decent DAC, Samsung Pay, which is extremely convenient, and far better than Android Pay or Apple Pay.
I keep trying other phones and keep coming back to Samsung flagships. Yes, there are plenty of choices, but for me, and apparently millions of others, those are not as good overall. The big exception is the frickin' updates.
Well, I got a Note mostly due to the featureset.
I wished Samsung was faster though
One thing that I feel should be mentioned is how much better Samsung has been at delivering the security updates. I bought my S8+ unlocked in June, and December was the only month I didn't receive the monthly security update. I actually just got the January update today. So while they do come out closer to the end of the month, they've been coming every month but 1 for the 7 I've owned it.
So yes, not having Oreo is annoying, and I wish they'd get it out sooner, but in the grand scheme of things, security updates are as important as platform updates and should not be ignored.
Most users really don't care, but for those that do, I will never own one, sad.
Unless your phone comes standard with Oreo, this particular update isn't really a big deal. The big deal is Project Treble which isn't available unless your phone came with Oreo.
Great commentary. Updates are reason I'll probably go from my S8+ to the next iteration of the Pixel. I've enjoyed it for the most part, but the slow updates are frustrating and impactful, for all the reasons mentioned.
There are a few reasons why.
1) Samsung has to make sure their awful touchwiz works with a new version of Android
2) They have to make sure their crapware apps work with a new version of Android
3) Your carrier has to send it to your phone but not until they make sure their crapware works on the phone too.
I wish Samsung and other phone makers would take a tip from Microsoft. They had/have signature PC's which don't have crapware on them So if Samsung made 2 versions of the S9, one with touchwiz and one without and also let you delete their apps and put both phones next to each other (the one with and the one without touchwiz) and let people pick the phone they want, that would make a lot of people happy.
Another thing they can do is make touchwiz an optional thing by letting you uninstall it if you want. You can install other skins but you always have touchwiz (or whatever skin the other makers have) under it. I hear the S8's touchwiz is a little better but I would prefer to not have it at all.
But they won't do that because they don't care that their skin is crap and a lot of people don't like it.
Getting Oreo on my S8 really doesn't matter to me. OS updates aren't as dramatic anymore anyway. I only care about security and app updates. I'm getting the S9 in a couple of months so at this point it doesn't matter to me.
I don’t get all the fuss here. I think a better way to look at is that if you buy a Samsung, you’re running their OS, Touchwiz. Is the newest version of Touchwiz out yet? No, it’s not, so of course you don’t have it. Sure it’s based on Android, but if you want Android 8.0 immediately, get a Google phone that runs pure Android, not Touchwiz.
Just got my brother's pixel because 8.1 broke his connection to his BMW...security updates should be fast...OS updates? Make sure they don't break things...
That definitely shouldn't happen, but it's also the most first world problem I've heard in a long time lol.
VERY "first-world" lol
(C'mon, AC. This is not a "first" comment you idiots.)
I swore I wasn't going to buy another Samsung device after Galaxy Note 10.1 (2014), but Samsung was the only game in town with a decent tablet near 10" in screen size that had 32 GB or more of storage capacity (I grabbed a 128 GB one from Best Buy). That device that could be (or maybe is) classified as a "flagship" is STILL vulnerable to KRACK as it has not received even a MONTHLY SECURITY UPDATE since August of 2017!
Those security updates SURELY don't mess with the OS that much - Samsung needs to get moving with this stuff and post these updates! Google was trying to do a good thing for the consumers by making monthly security updates that just patched holes that were found and Samsung is STILL not doing right by its customers. Smaller companies are able to do it. Why can't Samsung? Because they release a dozen devices a year! That surely stretches the development/testing team thin when it comes to these updates.
It's all about the pixel.
Exactly, it baffles me how people buy Samsung phones and complain about updates.
I buy Samsung, I don't complain about updates and I will never buy a pixel.
Why would it be baffling?
If updates are important to you then the phones to get are the Pixel or the iPhone.
Or maybe just a Pixel. IPhone updates suck
Yep
After waiting 170+ days to get Nougat on my 7 Edge - I bought the Pixel 2 XL.
I'm happy where I'm at now...
OS updates are only important to people on stock android. If you were to ask people what Oreo adds to a Samsung phone the answer is Treble. Other than that it adds nothing of value. My Note 2 had picture in picture 5 years ago. Security updates are way more important at this point.
I can agree with this. It is so true that Samsung adds so much in software. I thought that people were just saying that about Samsung's software as an empty defense until I got one myself.
The amount of features is overkill for me BUT there are some that I really like and use often that isn't there on the Pixel. I prefer the patches as well.
There were a lot of great features on my S8. However, there are Oreo specifics that make it to hard to leave my Pixel, especially when the Android P beta will be out in March on my Pixel.
I'm so glad I left my S8 and went to a Pixel. I've been running Oreo since I got it, 8.1 fir a couple of months.
Is it just me that doesn't care too much about OS updates? I have automatic updates disabled. Too often new releases screw things up. Not to mention that it's good practice to do a hard reset after a big update and then bringing all back up is tedious. I'm fine with regular security updates. THAT is important. I buy a new phone every 12 months and can happily live with Nougat till the 9 comes out!
It's not just you. I was perfectly happy with Marshmallow on my Note 4. I have Nougat on my Note 8 and I can't tell the difference.
I don't either. The last update I even bother was kitkat to lollipop, from then I stick to what comes out of the box on my phones even when update was available. The mandatory factory reset every major OS update is just too much of a bother for me and I'll not take the risk of bugs when the phone is smooth and flawless on the first place. Security update might be a bit more of a priority but its not that much either, if its there I'll take it.
I still have my previous phones and aside from extra features like multitask, there just isn't much difference on my usage from nougat all the way back to lollipop. I actually find Nova's features as more important than what the actual OS serves.
Planned obsolescence. They want you to buy their new phone every year. Samsung hates people like me with my replaceable battery Note 4. Making the battery non-replaceable was an important revenue generating step for Samsung but their lack of updates is another sure fire way to get people to ditch their older Samsungs. I was forced to trade up from my Note 2 when the security updates stopped. Unfortunately, I fear that I may soon have to part with my Note 4 as my last security update was November. Given all the wonderful stuff already standard in (gasp) Touchwiz and the Galaxy Note stylus, I don’t really have to have the latest and greatest Android version. However, the security updates are absolutely essential these days. Finally, I will have to second the excellent post about Samsung Android updates having to deal with a 3 layers of complexity (Touchwiz, Carrier, Samsung Apps).
Well, I'm enjoying oreo right now on my s8... But yea, it's beta. I do miss updates from my nexus 6p, but hardware was horrible, so I guess having choices is good because what's the point of for fast updates when the updates mess up different things and both Google and manufacturer are fighting about who's problem it is.
This. Every update seems to bring a new issue in the Pixel. I prefer to have a stable device, especially when Google is mostly adding features I've had a while on my Samsung devices.
This, and the bloatware they install, are precisely why I'll never buy a Samsung phone for myself. If I want the crap they install, I'll go find, and install it. The user should have the choice. I have Chrome, Edge, or other browser choices. Why would I install Samsung Internet? No thanks.
Kinda funny how my unlocked model has almost all of the bloat made uninstallable.
Should’ve been standard on all variants, not just unlocked.
Isn't all the so-called "bloat" on the system partition? So if you were able to remove those apps, that wouldn't make room for regular apps, because regular apps don't go into the system partition. Which means disabling the "bloat" apps is just as good as removing them. Pretty sure that's how it works, but I'm open to being corrected.
They do live on the system partition, but sometimes, they don’t.
My mom’s old Zenfone was like that. It had a crapton of bloat, but they’re all uninstallable permanently. Not sure on the Note.
It's easy to check to see if the apps are on the system partition. I'm too lazy to do it, though. I'm perfectly satisfied with the apps I have installed and the ones I have disabled.
My point is that the complaint about bloat is that it takes up room that you'd normally have for your own choice of apps. But if the bloat is on the system partition, then removing those apps gets you nothing. Disabling them gets you the same results as if you were able to remove them.
Tired of Samsung holding these updates hostage in an effort to sell newer devices which is why I am switching to a pixel 2xl
Effort to sell newer devices? Now that's rich.
I'm willing to bet 99.99999% of Samsung customers aren't buying new phones to get a later version of Android. I'm willing to bet 99.99999% of Samsung customers don't even know what version of Android their phones are running.
You and most others who read Android sites are living in a tiny little bubble unaware of the world outside.
thats what i think to hold software and release it on the next new phone if not people wouldn't buy the new phone but is annoying
It wouldn’t look that different though. The S7 build of Nougat looked nearly identical to the one on the S8.
And yet, after all the opining about extremely slow updates, every reviewer will be at the unveiling of the Galaxy S9, drooling over it as usual, calling it the best phone they've ever held or seen (until next year), without even mentioning that one of the most important aspects of a phone is where Samsung is an epic fail every year--updates. Maybe if reviewers would start off their reviews with a minute long summary on how you will be stuck on Oreo until March of 2019 (at earliest) if you buy this, Samsung might take notice.
Who cares? It’s your choice what phone you buy.
Real world problems man
They're slow because they have to iron out all the problems in stock Android as they add their own stuff.
Google fanbois will put up with anything Google sends down its Hershey Highway because "Google is investigating and plans a fix in an upcoming update".
Samsung's customers expect things to work properly when they get their phones. Samsung's software may not be 100% bug free, but it's not plagued by the kind of problems you get with a Google version update to stock.
To those saying it's planned obsolescence, how can that be when Google is always 2-4 years behind what Samsung users have already been enjoying? Sure, buy a Google phone and get the latest updates first... and stay 2-4 years behind. That's REAL obsolescence.
Two choices, one for consumers and one for Samsung consumers.
Consumer's Choice:
1st, boycott purchasing the next flagship phones this year. No big updates with the Galaxy S9/s9 Plus anyway - basically they are Note 8s with "improved" single camera. google has already proven "it's the software Stupid". Through this action as the core community of smartphone evangelists/enthusiasts, we would get Samsung's attention. So called journalists should be more critical of Samsung's evident contempt to consumers on slowness of updates; instead of playing the "D*** Flute Solos", singing the praise of Samsung's so called latest phones. Stop worrying about being on the short side of the stick, not having exclusive access or special invites to press events. It is your duty to be honest, be a real journalist (if there is such a thing these days).
Consumers and journalists should flood social media and potentially go the political route to demand results. look at what happened with Apple recently on "battery Gate". Common rally the troops.
There is no excuse for Samsung's tardiness. As mentioned, Samsung and other have access to the newest core build of Android for almost a year before it trickles to a few phones. How the hell can Motorola, Sony and othe Android handset companies roll out major updates prior to Samsung. Yes, OnePlus is a smaller OEM/ODM, but they are consistently rolling out updates, even on a forked version of Android Oreo.
The real real reasons are Samsung has too large of a product line, too little control from large mobile carriers, and too fast of a roll-out of the next successors to flagship phones.
Samsung's Choice:
The answer, follow LG's lead, innovate more on the hardware, stock Android, no custom assistants and payment systems. Samsung has a major advantage in the areas of innovation and supply chain and could beat major competitor Apple on initial delivery and lower prices on next generation devices. Samsung stop trying to be Apple and beat Apple. Cut your ties as their supplier of parts, period. Concentrate on your own products first. Where is my foldable "Westworld" style phone b****.
The really sad thing is, even much smaller teams from ODM/OEMs and volunteers like XDA roll out the latest and greatest Android builds, some even forked the hell out of which runs on multiple Android device handsets. Cut the bull and internal politics, hire the right engineers and get these updates done.
Regardless of Apple's control over OS, apps, and hardware, Apple continues to roll out updates on a near weekly basis in one way or another for devices from 1-3 years old. If Samsung uses stock Android and become more of an intimate partner with Google on Android, then they can do it as well.
Yes, treble will make updates for OEMs/ODMs much easier, if they choose to adopt it. To be honest, I think that ChromeOS as the core install on mobile devices is the ultimate solution and we might see our first handset this year from Razer. it is a logical choice for Project Linda, a phone that so happens to be a laptop (nothing new), but Chrome OS has a unique proposition now, Native ability to run Android apps. These Android apps are not running under emulation, they are running in Android which is embedded in a container with almost full access to hardware, but still protects the most vulnerable element of the solution, Chrome Browser from the challenges of the "Wild Wild West" of Android Apps.
Samsung, my Galaxy Note 8 is your flagship, so it deserves flagship service - even if I had to pay for premium access to have first dibbs at the latest and greatest Android OS, I would and I am certain that others would too.
Lastly, the user experience on my Note 8 is horrific, it is mainly Samsung's fault for "f*****" the stock Android experience, and I blame Google as well. Apple wins on this one for productivity and ease of use on iOS 11 for the iPhone X and iPad pros, especially with the updated multitask app switching features. Such elegant gestures. Google or some hot a** developer need to clone Apple's user experience for task switching and integrate into Android.
I read an article recently indicating that it may be Google's fault for stumping innovation because Android is not up to the tasks and keeping where ODMs/OEMs can be with hardware innovation. This will be clearly evident this year with the introduction of new innovative form-factors like Samsungs flexible/foldable line of phones and offerings from companies like Razer with Project Linda, a hybrid phone dockable laptop solution. BTW, nothing new Apple and Samsung has patents on the same design (plus the Moto Atrix), but until recently the OS's and supporting technologies like USB 3.1/USB C have just caught up. Maybe it will take 3rd party innovation to solve some of these challenges from such as Sentio, former Remix OS ,and others who will help bridge the gap, that is if Google and the major ODM/OEMs allow it.
Hey Samsung, Flagship phones deserve flagship updates.
I’d keep Samsung Pay though, at least until MST is used more widely or when most terminals are NFC-compatible.
"Lastly, the user experience on my Note 8 is horrific, "
no it's not. The note 8 is fluid and silk smooth at every single task I throw at it.
Samsung experience is excellent. If you don't like SE, you don't buy Samsung.
Buy a pixel if you want that untainted experience. not Samsung.
Coming from a strong ui/ux designer background, I disagree. I have been using Samsung Android devices almost exclusively since the Galaxy S3. Although Touchwiz is less visible in the latest batch of 8 series phones from Samsung, it is still pathetic as a whole. Samsung's strengths are not in UI/UX design, it never has been. They need to concentrate on their core capabilities, innovation and production of superior hardware.
As an expert on mobile devices from the Apple Newton Messagepad, Windows Mobile, iPhone. iPad, Chrome OS and now the upcoming Galaxy X - I have a unique insight on not only the hardware, but the user interface and user experience. I am not just an end user, I am a seasoned UI/UX, Industrial designer and engineer.
Unfortunately, Google continues to choose LG/HTC as their ODMs for pixel phones which unvetted have extreme hardware/firmware deficiencies. Yes, google just purchased HTCs entire mobile design house, that is a great start - but you cannot depend on any companies to build your hardware that are directly in competition with you in the same space, Android Mobile. What incentives do LG, as an example, have to produce a more superior or comparable smartphone for their partner that directly competes against their own.
This is the dilemma for LG and Samsung in another respect, being a hardware OEM/ODM and a part of the larger suply chain for other ODM/OEMs like Apple is a tough path to follow.
I skipped right to Samsung's choices in your mindless rant and then you lost me at 'follow LGs lead...'
Why would anyone follow LG down the drain in the mobile space? LG is insignificant.
Hi i have galaxy s8 and i think this is going to be my last samsung phone they always take forever to do new software updates why dows it have to take almost a year but i think is just to seel the new phones like the s9 most probably is going to have android ore so at the end is about marketing. so yeah like i say i may get something that is not samsung. may get a pixel phone but im going to wait until we get a water resistance one.
The Pixel 2 is rated for IP67
If you want fast updates get a Pixel or an iPhone, but I guarantee you on those phones you'll get those fast updates at the expense of hardware and software features that come standard on Samsung. Nearly 1K for a phone that doesn't have wireless charging, no iris or facial recognition, very barebones software and a so so screen in the case of the Pixel. Most of the features that have come in the last few big Android updates had already been native to Samsung's UI and Galaxy phones for years. For example, the split screen multitasking with two or more apps running side by side introduced in Android's Nougat build had already been available on Galaxy phones for years. I remember running that same feature on my GS3 in like 2013. Other features like Samsung Pay, Samsung Connect, Samsung's Internet Browser, Secure Folder, and other features some will simply dismiss as bloatware, I actually find quite useful and better than what the competition offers. I'm not a Samsung knight by any means, their products come with drawbacks but they do generally give you more for the money.
Samsung has no excuse at this point. They have the time but they just rather not do the work in a timely manner.
Since you can read minds, can you tell me what Hillary is thinking with respect to the possibility of releasing that memo everyone is talking about?
More to do with how they have to develop for multiple phones. The entire Galaxy S7/S8/Note7 FE/Note8 line, the Galaxy A line from 2017 and some Galaxy J phones.
That’s a lot of phones and while it is nice that some of their lower end phones are getting an OS upgrade, that comes at the expense of speed for the higher end ones.
I get that most people enjoy updates. I do wish Samsung would do security updates every month, not every other, or every 3...
If Samsung kept up with security, I wouldn't mind a full year on whatever OS it came with. I buy a new phone each year anyways, if not more than once a year.
Just give me security. THAT is my only gripe with Samsung. I would rather wait til March and get a Really solid, stable, bug free Oreo update than get a buggy, crappy, experience killer, 3-4 months faster....
Note 8 on Nougat is perfect so far. Give me Oreo when that update is Perfect. Not before.
It depends on your carrier. I get security updates from Sprint approximately 3 to 4 weeks after Google releases them. I was still getting security updates every month on my Note 4 up until it died a few months ago.
In fact, I'm downloading the January update for my Note 8 right now.
Samsung likes to delay Android updates for older phones until after their next generation phones are released. It's to encourage people to buy a new phone instead of wait for an OS upgrade that they've delayed until a couple of months later.
Like I said below, I sincerely doubt Samsung thinks that way. 99.9999% of Samsung customers aren't even aware of what version of Android their phone is using. They buy new phones because new phones are faster and have more features, not because they have a later version of Android.
Um...no lol
Ask a random person on the street and ask them what version of android they're running.
I bought a Note 8 last December (Nougat) and running Nova.
I can´t for the world see the problem? phone runs fine, oreo comes when it comes.
I really don´t understand whats the rush?
This is quite simple want latest updates buy a Pixel if your not that concerned by something else. I'd take a note with the extra features like s pen, better amoled screen, SD Storage, over a rather boring Pixel phone with fast updates buy that's just me.
I have the January security update in January. I'm running Android Oreo on the beta. Don't exactly know but I'm grading an Android phone is a complicated process and hopefully with project treble it will get much faster for Android phone with next generation. And Samsung as upgrading the S6 which is 3 years old which is unheard of for Android manufacturers. I think they're doing the best job they can right now and like I said what project trouble hopefully will get a lot better.
Fastest security and platform updates is one of the reasons why I buy the Pixel line of phones.
Not important to everyone, but it's important to me.
Google might push updates as fast as they want but quickness brings bugs and problems too. Knowing list of problems I wish Google rolled out a month later. Yeah samsung is late by 200% but it is justifiable considering such a large user base.
Hauwei is even worse, some are stuck on April 2017 update.
The fragmented state of updates in the Android ecosystem, is the cancer of it, i hope Google can enforce updates with project treble.
The longer they withhold updates the more likely you're gonna buy another phone for 1000.00. Samsung's craptastic support extends beyond phones. It sucks but we all know our phones are disposable. They have at best 12 months before the poor battery succumbs and even if you can manage to massage more life out of it or heaven forbid open the phone and replace the battery. Samsung et al have something else for your butt. I cringe everytime i'm forced to get a new phone. I would so much rather spend the money on something of better value like new tires, my rent, a new oled tv, vive pro etc. I used to be really into phones but i now see them as a huge ripoff but a necessary like my last root canal.