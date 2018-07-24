There is a lot of hardware out there when it comes to streaming live video. So much so, that it's understandable if you're a prospective cord-cutter and you're feeling a little overwhelmed. That's where we come in.

You really can boil the hardware situation down to four major platforms. There's Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, and Android TV. For the purposes of these comparisons, we're leaving out Chromecast, which is excellent, and the various smart TVs like what you'll get from LG and Samsung. Or then you have the TVs that run full operating systems, like Toshiba's sets running Amazon Fire TV, or TCL's Roku TVs, or Sony's set that have Android TV on board. (Told you there's a lot going on.)

No, here we're going to look at the major external platforms. We're focusing on the high-end set-top boxes and dongles. And while the low-end devices can be had for as little as $30, and the high-end boxes go for as much as $200, generally speaking what you see is what you'll get — it's the performance that improves as you spend more money.

So let's take a look and how the major players fare against one another. We'll keep this post updated as new hardware is released.

Apple TV 4K vs. the competition

Amazon Fire TV Cube vs. the competition

Roku Ultra vs. the competition

Android TV and NVIDIA Shield vs. the competition