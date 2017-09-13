Amazon UK is offering a six-month Prime trial to eligible students in the UK, followed by 50 percent off the price of Prime for a year. Here's what you need to know.
If you happen to be returning to school or starting a new placement in the UK, you'll want to check out this promotion currently underway at Amazon. The online retail giant is offering students the opportunity to sign up for a six-month trial of Amazon Prime, which is followed by an annual fee of just £39, a 50 percent discount on the usual price.
During the six-month trial, you get access to all benefits normal members enjoy, including:
- Unlimited one-day delivery.
- Stream thousands of movies and TV shows.
- Access exclusive student offers, including 10 percent off textbooks.
- Listen to more than two million songs.
- Early access to lightning deals.
And when the trial comes to an end you have the option to purchase an entire year of Prime for just £39. That's impressive.
