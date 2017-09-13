Amazon UK is offering a six-month Prime trial to eligible students in the UK, followed by 50 percent off the price of Prime for a year. Here's what you need to know.

If you happen to be returning to school or starting a new placement in the UK, you'll want to check out this promotion currently underway at Amazon. The online retail giant is offering students the opportunity to sign up for a six-month trial of Amazon Prime, which is followed by an annual fee of just £39, a 50 percent discount on the usual price.

During the six-month trial, you get access to all benefits normal members enjoy, including:

Unlimited one-day delivery.

Stream thousands of movies and TV shows.

Access exclusive student offers, including 10 percent off textbooks.

Listen to more than two million songs.

Early access to lightning deals.

And when the trial comes to an end you have the option to purchase an entire year of Prime for just £39. That's impressive.

Sign up to Amazon Prime today!