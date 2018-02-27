Although there may no longer be an official YouTube app , Amazon's Fire TV platform is still a great way for consuming all your favorite content on the big screen – especially if you have an Amazon Echo, too.

On February 27, Amazon announced that residents in the United Kingdom can now control their Fire TV by talking to their Echo smart speakers – something the U.S. has had since last August.

This functionality is rolling out to all Fire TV boxes, sticks, and television sets, and it enables you to begin shows, control video playback, and much more on your TV by just using your voice.

In addition to these media-centric controls, you can also ask your Echo speaker to open apps on your Fire TV and stream video feeds from any Alexa-connected smart security cameras that you have.

If you've got a Fire TV and Echo, is this something you'll be checking out?