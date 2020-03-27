What you need to know
- The UK government has launched a coronavirus information service on WhatsApp.
- Users can text a government number to receive information about the virus.
- It includes information about symptoms, travel, movement and mythbusters.
The UK government has launched a coronavirus information service via WhatsApp to help people access information about the disease.
Get official advice and information about #coronavirus directly from the government.— Department of Health and Social Care (@DHSCgovuk) March 27, 2020
WhatsApp message ‘hi’ to 07860 064422. Or tap this link:
▶️ https://t.co/VdAfnBjnLF#StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/93LBS6Hlvi
The service was initially launched on Wednesday, March 26, however, it bumped into some issues to begin with, providing users with error messages rather than information.
The service now appears to be working in the UK.
To access the feature in the UK, users need to do the following:
- Within WhatsApp, tap the 'New Chat' icon in the top right-hand corner of the app.
- Select 'New Contact'
- Add (+44) 7860 064422 into the 'Mobile' field.
- You can choose to add a contact name if you wish, but it's not essential.
- Press save.
- Text the word 'hi' to the number.
Users will then be greeted with the following message:
GOV.UK coronavirus information service.
Last updated 26 MARCH 2020
You can use this service to get information about coronavirus (COVID-19) from GOV.UK.
For the latest guidance, visit: https://www.gov.uk/coronavirus
Any messages you send will not be read by a person. You cannot call this number.
This is not a WhatsApp group, you will not receive spam messages.
Health information
This service cannot check your symptoms or provide a diagnosis.
For health information, visit the NHS website:
https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/
Topics Reply with a number from 1 to 9 to find out more about the following topics: 1. What is coronavirus? 2. Prevention 3. Symptoms 4. Stay at home 5. Travel 6. Latest numbers 7. Mythbusters 8. Share 9. More information
Users can respond with any of the above numbers to get more information about the specified topic, for example, information about the disease, how to prevent the spread, the symptoms, restrictions on staying at home and travel and more.
Users can also access the service via WhatsApp Web here.
Samsung Galaxy S20 sales have reportedly been ‘very disappointing’
Sales of Samsung's Galaxy S20 series phones have been pretty disappointing so far. Analysts suggest sales of the Galaxy S20 series phones so far have been 40% lower than the Galaxy S10 series within the same period last year.
Daily Coronavirus updates: US has more COVID-19 cases than any other region
COVID-19 has already infected over 500,000 people globally and caused over 24,000 fatalities. It has also had a huge impact on the tech industry, affecting the global supply chain and causing interminable product delays. Here are all the ways the coronavirus is affecting the world.
Everything you need to know about the OnePlus 8, 8 Lite, and 8 Pro!
OnePlus wowed us in 2019 with an onslaught of excellent handsets, and for 2020, the company looks to one-up itself yet again. Between the OnePlus 8, 8 Lite, and 8 Pro, here's everything you need to know about what OnePlus is cooking up this year.
Get a great microphone delivered to your door in these trying times
Whether you're recording a remote podcast or laying a voiceover on top of your upcoming video project, it's always good to have a reliable microphone handy. In these wild times, Best Buy is offering curbside delivery on its goods, meaning you don't have to go out to get great audio.