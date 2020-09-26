The UFC returns to Fight Island for a championship doubleheader this weekend and we have all the details on how you can watch the highly anticipated Adesanya vs Costa match on TV or online.

The top of UFC 253's Main Card will see Israel "The Last Stylebender" Adesanya take on Paulo "The Eraser" Costa in a middleweight title bout. The current UFC middleweight champion, Adesanya is going into Saturday's match with a 19 fight win streak after defeating Yoel Romero by decision in round 5 at UFC 248 back in March.

Costa on the other hand has a 12 fight win streak under his belt after he also defeated Romero by decision last August at UFC 241 in round 3. Will Costa be able to shake off the dust and defeat Adesanya to become the UFC's new middleweight champion?

In the second title fight at UFC 253, Dominick "The Devastator" Reyes will go up against Jan Blachowicz in a light heavyweight bout. Reyes last fought in the Octagon back in February at UFC 247 where he lost to Jon Jones by decision in round 5.

Blachowicz meanwhile will be going into the light heavyweight title bout with a 3 fight win streak after defeating Rockhold and Souza last year and Anderson this year. In his match against Anderson at UFC Fight Night in February, Blachowicz won by knockout in round 1 with just over three minutes on the clock. Can Reyes rise to the occasion or will Blachowicz add another win to his streak?

Elsewhere on the card, Kai Kara France will go up against Brand Royval in a flyweight bout, Ketlen Vieira will take on Sijara Eubanks in a women's bantamweight bout and Hakeem Dawodu will face off against Zubaira Tukhugov in a featherweight bout.

Whether you're rooting for Adesanya, Costa or just want to tune in to see all the action at Fight Island this weekend, we'll show you exactly how to watch UFC 253 from anywhere in the world.

UFC 253: Where and when?

UFC 253 will be held at the promotion's Flash Forum arena on its Fight Island facility on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday, September 26. The Early Prelims will kick off at 6pm ET / 3pm PT, the Prelims will follow after at 8pm ET / 5pm PT and the Main Card will start at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.

How to watch UFC 253 from anywhere

We have all the details on how you can watch UFC 253 in the U.S., Canada, UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you're currently traveling or live in a country without an official broadcast option you won't be able to watch Adesanya vs Costa.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

