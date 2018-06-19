As part of its Gold Box deals of the day, Amazon has the super powerful UE MEGABOOM on sale for $139.99, a savings of $110 from its regular price. This discount is only available on the Deep Radiance color option, which is multicolored and honestly, looks pretty great. It has an IPX7 waterproof rating so you can use it by the pool, at the lake, in the rain, and more. The MEGABOOM has 360-degree sound with deep bass and offers up to 20 hours of music playback per charge.

You can connect it with an Echo Dot for hands-free control of what's playing, or connect it with up to 50 other UE speakers if you want to pretend like you're at a concert venue. Most of the other color options are selling between $160 and $200 right now, so don't miss out on this limited-time offer which saves you big.

