UC Browser's removal was because of a setting that wasn't in line with Google Play policies.

After getting delisted last week, Alibaba-owned UC Browser is once again back on the Play Store. UC Web has clarified that the reason for the removal was "because of a certain setting of UC Browser that was not in line with Google's policy," and that the updated listing fully conforms to the Play Store's guidelines.

In a statement to Gadgets 360, Alibaba Mobile Business Group's Head of International Business Department Young Li talked about the passion of UC Browser fans, who managed to get the lightweight alternative to the browser to the top of the Play Store's free charts:

During the brief absence of UC Browser on Play Store, we continued to meticulously check our technical settings while also witnessing an uninterrupted passion of our users for the product, who looked upon the alternative version, UC Browser Mini, and made it to the top of [the] Free Apps category on the Play Store.

UC Web also cleared up the confusion surrounding a statement made by an alleged employee, who said that the browser was banned because the company was resorting to "misleading and unhealthy methods of promotion to increase installs" on the Play Store:

We would like to state that we have no records of anyone named 'Mike Ross' claiming to be working for UC Browser, as mentioned in some reports. The person claiming to be working for UC Browser is in no way associated with the firm nor represents the views of the company. The allegations of misleading and malicious promotions by the said person are completely false and baseless.

Google also chimed in on the ban, stating that its policy is to remove apps that violate Play Store guidelines:

Our policies are designed to provide a safe and positive experience for users. That's why we remove apps from Google Play that violate those policies.

UC Browser doesn't have a huge userbase in Western countries, but it is the most-used mobile browser in India, with a market share of 45%.