Amazon currently has the unlocked BlackBerry KEYone on sale for just $399.99, which is a $100 discount. When it was first released, the KEYone sold for $550, and before this discount, it had never dropped below $440.

The KEYone has an intuitive smart keyboard with flick typing, fingerprint sensor, and customizable shortcuts. It's built with aluminum casing and Corning Gorilla glass for protection. It also has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, a 3505mAh battery, and runs on Android's Nougat operating system.

CrackBerry has the rundown on everything you need to know to use your new KEYone, including a Beginner's Guide and a list of helpful how-to articles. BlackBerry Mobile also announced the KEY2 which will retail for $649, though that's not currently available to order.

