I have a Google Home and Amazon Dot in my house, and their core differences are making it difficult to choose between a connected ecosystem.
I live in a multi-platform household. It's incredibly jarring at times, particularly when I find myself unable to choose between platforms. Do I stick to Google and its Assistant, because my devices are all Google-born and tied to the search engine's services? Or do I finally decide to make full use of my annual subscription to Amazon Prime? This is the conundrum I face.
I'm not just talking about connected speakers here: When you're choosing between a Google device and an Amazon product, you're choosing between two vastly different, robust ecosystems. Just as Google has its AI-driven assistant, Chromecast and Android TV platform, and a variety of integrated third-party services, so does Amazon offer its connected gadgets and library of content for anyone who is also excited by the idea of free two-day shipping. It's not just a product these companies are selling here; it's a lifestyle and the one you choose locks you into a rhythmic way of life where you rely on nothing but the services offered by your connected speaker.
I've been experiencing this myself as I recently bought an Amazon Echo Dot to accompany my two Google Home devices, just to add a bit more variety to my pitiable connected home. Granted, it's part of my job to use this stuff (especially considering Alexa is on smartphones now), but it's also helping me understand some of the core differences between Google's and Amazon's connected ecosystems.
Amazon buys you stuff
As if this wasn't clear from the beginning, the sole purpose of Amazon integrating more variety into its commerce is to sell you stuff. And it works marvelously! There's a reason the term "Daily Amazon" is a staple in some households.
I've spent months living with the Google Home and not once have I asked it to purchase anything. Conversely, the Amazon Echo Dot has become the shopping gadget; it's there when my husband and I are going crazy attempting to organize our lives by stocking up on necessities. We are that commercial you often see for Alexa.
It's not a bad thing; in fact, this might explain why Amazon is taking the lead. According to TechCrunch, though the Google Home sold well during last year's holiday season, it was the Amazon Echo Dot that maintained consistency throughout the first quarter the year:
Google Home also sold more units than the Echo Dot during the holidays, but just barely, accounting for 39 percent of unit sales versus Dot's 38 percent. The original Echo held a 21 percent share during this time.
After the holidays, though, the Dot quickly caught up in terms of unit sales, topping Google Home with a 53 percent share compared with Home's 30 percent.
Connected speakers still aren't considered a mainstream household item, but the small sampling of data we do have shows that interest in increasing. I have no doubt the Amazon Alexa is the one that more people know about because now there are four different Amazon Echo devices to choose. That's four more chances to add Alexa into your home through a device that can also function as your main shopping portal.
Google works better with my stuff
I'm not a fan of the Alexa app. It's a tad tawdry, and when it comes to visuals and third-party integration, I find it easier to navigate the Google Home app. Perhaps it's because I'm used to the Google-fied way of life and the way that the menu structures and apps are laid out, but there's something about Alexa's gray-hued interface that feels unrefined.
I've yet to delve into the smart home components of the Alexa app, which is what The Wirecutter suggests the Echo Dot is best used for, but the Google Home remains the one best suited for my living room because it has actual Chromecast integration. I can use voice commands to stream music through Soundcloud and play podcasts through Pocketcasts; the Google Home also integrates well with my multi-room audio setup, which helps when I'm setting up the ambiance for a dinner party.
They're both still a work in progress
In a test conducted by Gigaom last month, the results showed that often, Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa don't even answer questions the same way. Some of that has to do with the fact that these are two individual artificial intelligence platforms with their algorithms processing in the background. As a result, the manner in which you ask a question will have a different implication depending on your query.
According to 360i, in a test of 3,000 questions, Google Assistant answered 72 percent, while Alexa answered only 13 percent. But when I use either product, I find that my laziness in phrasing questions the proper way will net me an unfortunate result. Google Assistant and Alexa both require a present state of mind when you're interacting with it. Otherwise, you'll find yourself consistently repeating questions.
I'm looking forward to the day where I don't have to program either device with a service like IFTTT to prepare it for my laziness; I want to be able to shout out half a command and have Alexa and Assistant know what at I'm asking.
Which platform are you using?
The answer to whether Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa is the best as a home assistant is entirely relative. It's possible I can answer that after another few months of using the two connected devices, but I'm also not in a rush to figure it out. The platforms are both so nascent, but it's promising to see that sales numbers point to interest. Perhaps we'll have a clearer picture of which platform consumers like the best after this holiday season — and after Google brings those updates it previewed at Google I/O 2017.
Are you using a connected platform in your home? What do you love about it? Tell us in the comments!
Reader comments
We have three Google Homes throughout the house to control our Home Automation, except in the guest room.
In the guest room we use an Echo Dot so the guest can say "Alexa turn the lights off" and only that room turns off. It was easier than teaching guests to say "Hey Google, turn the GUEST ROOM lights off." After the third time a guest said "Hey Google, turn the lights off" and every light in the house turned off, we found a solid use case for the two different ecosystems.
We have two echo dots. Really want a google home since we already pay for Google play music and have a chromecast. Though $100+ is too much. Spent less than $80 on the echos. Google needs an echo dot competitor. Paying for a music subscription on one of the dots.
Amen. Google really needs a cheaper solution. That's why I have a dot, so I could try one out inexpensively.
Yep, this is a must and I hope they do it soon. Two of my Google Homes are rarely, if ever, used for music because we have SONOS.
A hockey puck sized Google Home with SONOS integration would be a game changer for our setup.
We have both (our "kids"). My wife uses it mainly because she's home more often. Google is clearly better all around and integrates with more of the online services we use.
The problem is Alexa is still easier to say and so my wife defaults to asking Alexa to do things like play music and start a timer.
If Alexa integrated with Google play music I'd be perfectly fine with my dots, but for me it came down to price point, if Google made something similar to the dot, I would have gotten that, but hey, when on sale for $40...
I've held off on both (all) systems thus far. Don't quite see the purpose in it just yet. Will let things play out and mature. Phone is a Moto Nexus 6 (Google). I'm an Amazon Prime user. No cable, but 100 Mb FIOS internet. Use Kodi and Tixati. For now I'm happy and content.
Until Google Home supports bluetooth (yes, I know in beta), Echo is the only acceptable choice for many people.
How do I play Amazon music on an iPhone on a Google Home?
On the other hand, I can play almost any audio source on an Echo via bluetooth.
Blissfully disconnected. Amazon sells you products, Google makes you the product
The choice is easy. Neither!
For the life of me, I still can't understand why anyone would want one of these. An always-on microphone, constantly eaves dropping? No thanks. Everyone in my house has a phone and/or tablet and each of those devices can do what Google Home or Alexa can do...and so much more. All without the threat of an always-on mic (presumably). And, to be honest, I rarely use an assistant on my phone, except when I'm driving.
What am I missing?
Had an Echo since launched and now several Google Homes. The Echo remains my toy versus the Google Homes well intgrated into our home and used by my family. The fact that the Echo requires commands you memorize was higher friction compared to the Google Home you just talk naturaly is a huge difference and the lower friction is why the Google Homes get used all day for things.
I find Echo more mature all around. I usually only use Google Home for better "search results." I find Echo much better at playing music as well. I can't even get Google Home to simply "Shuffle My Music" (from personal library). Echo does this so much better.
If I may digress...I find I have problems choosing between Cortana, Google Assistant, and Alexa for reminders. All three have their pros/cons and coming from a PC world, I tend to find Cortana the best at reminders, as it will also add to my Calendar.
I have Echo, Tap and Dot, fully integrated into Amazon's ecosystem because it just plain works, it was first and it's less expensive. And now I can also get Alexa to talk with Google to give me search results for those times when Alexa comes up short through unofficial "Ask Google" skill. Really sweet to say "Alexa, Ask Google.....". and then Alexa and Google communicate together.