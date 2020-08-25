Chrome was designed to be fast, not light on resources. Changes coming with milestone 85 of the Chrome browser will make it even faster while cutting down on the number of system resources it uses.

The first change is what's known as Profile Guided Optimization. In a nutshell, this means that the most important bits and pieces of Chrome will run faster through streamlining the code Chrome is built from. PGO was first built for milestone 53 version for Windows using Microsoft's Visual C++ coding language. That's now changed, and milestone 85 will see PGO rewritten for Windows and Mac using the Clang programming language.

PGO works by looking at the data of how we actually use Chrome to surf the web. Google are pros when it comes to reading and interpreting data and this should be no different. Who doesn't want a web browser that's 10% faster, right?