Tweets for everyone!

Over the past couple of years, we've seen a big expansion of "lite" applications that take up less space, require less data, and offer the same core features as their regular counterparts. Facebook, Messenger, and Skype are some of the biggest apps that have followed this trend, and Twitter is now expanding its own lite application to even more areas.

Twitter Lite was first launched in April 2017 as a mobile site, and in September, expanded to its own Android app that was released on the Play Store for users in the Philippines. With this latest expansion, Twitter Lite is launching in 24 additional countries so more people can take advantage of what it has to offer.

You'll find the same core Twitter experience with its lite version, including support for features such as GIF search, ranked timeline, direct messages, and more.

Twitter Lite weighs in at less than 3MB, loads content much faster on 2G and 3G networks, and even allows users to download certain images and videos as part of a data saver mode.

The full list of supported markets for Twitter Lite is as follows:

Algeria

Bangladesh

Bolivia

Brazil

Chile

Columbia

Costa Rica

Ecuador

Egypt

El Salvador

Israel

Kazakhstan

Mexico

Malaysia

Nigeria

Nepal

Panama

Peru

Serbia

South Africa

Tanzania

Thailand

Tunisia

Venezuela

