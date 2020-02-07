Okay, don't freak out, but Twitter is down right now. Well, for a substantial number of users anyway. According to Down Detector, reports of the outage started coming in around 4 p.m. ET.

You might be experiencing trouble sending new Tweets, but we’re working on fixing this now. Sorry for the interruption and we’ll let you know when things are back to normal. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) February 7, 2020

It appears you can still see your timeline, but you can't send new tweets. Some of us have also noticed we can't refresh our timelines either. It's unclear what other parts of the service might be affected, but expect issues.