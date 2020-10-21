Twitter brings its new share menu to Android, a month after iOS release

What you need to know
- Twitter is testing a new sharing experience for its Android app.
- The redesigned share menu makes sharing tweets to your favorite apps a one-click affair.
- The new UI has been available on the iOS app for about a month now.
Yet another example of how features almost always seem to make their way to iOS first, Twitter has finally begun testing a new share menu on Android that it first started testing on iOS more than 2 months ago and which has been generally available on Apple's mobile OS for about a month now.
In a follow-up to its original announcement for the iOS tests, the company added the following messages to Android users:
The redesigned share menu allows you to share tweets with not only other Twitter users but also via your other apps, like WhatsApp and Telegram, with just one click. Note that the above image is from a screenshot of the iOS app, hence the Messages logo.
It took Twitter nearly one and a half months to go from testing to a wider release on iOS. Hopefully, it won't take as long for Android users to have access to the feature; until then, you might want to try your luck praying to the A/B testing gods.
