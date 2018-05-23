Join us and tons of other fans in Twitch chat for over seven weeks of classic Doctor Who, starting with the 1963 episode "An Unearthly Child." Together we'll make our way through the first seven Doctors spanning 26 seasons. Come relive (or experience for the first time ever) the origins of the iconic Daleks, the Cybermen, and the trusty Sonic Screwdriver. New episodes will air every day for eight hours starting at 11AM PDT followed immediately by two eight-hour repeat blocks, so no matter where you live you won't have to miss a beat.

We'll of course have exclusive Doctor Who emotes for everyone who subs to /twitchpresents, as well as a shiny new Tardis Cheermote, but there are plenty more reasons to stick around. First, we're partnering with Yogscast to bring you seven new episodes featuring a cast of Doctor Who screenwriters, experts, and fans who will introduce each new Doctor and highlight some of the best upcoming story arcs.