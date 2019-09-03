There are few things that are constant on my home screen, but a music widget is one of them, and so I understand all too well the furor that arose when Spotify removed its music widget from the Android app last month. Spotify said that with notification controls and lock screen controls, the widget was redundant and no longer needed, something many users took issue with.

After speaking their minds in forum threads over the last three weeks, Spotify has now confirmed that not only is the widget coming back in an upcoming Android app update, it's coming back with some new improvements: