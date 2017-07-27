The move follows extensive testing during pilot programs at 10 airports around the country.
The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is implementing new carry-on screening procedures for electronics that will affect anyone flying to, from, or within the United States. The move comes after extensive testing in 10 major airports around the country, with the goal of improving security measures to stay ahead of any emerging threats to aviation security.
As explained in the official press release, the new security measures will require TSA agents to scan smaller electronics in the same way they screen laptops :
"As new procedures are phased in, TSA officers will begin to ask travelers to remove electronics larger than a cell phone from their carry-on bags and place them in a bin with nothing on top or below, similar to how laptops have been screened for years. This simple step helps TSA officers obtain a clearer X-ray image."
You may have already dealt with these new screening procedures for electronics if you've recently flown out of LAX or one of nine other airports where the TSA has been conducting tests.
Over the coming weeks and months, as these new screening measures take effect across the nation, the TSA is encouraging travelers to keep their carry-on bags organized with all electronics kept accessible to ease the screening process. The TSA also acknowledged this new security policy may lead to passengers experiencing more bag checks than before, but it also states that they've identified "ways to improve screening procedures with quicker and more targeted measures to clear bags".
If you're a frequent flyer that consistently packs a lot of electronics in your carry-on this all might sound like another added headache to an already frustrating process. If this is you, you may want to look into TSA Precheck membership, which lets you skip past the security line by paying a $85 membership fee and submitting to a 10-minute background check and fingerprinting. TSA Precheck allows you to go through an expedited security check at over 200 US airports without having to remove your shoes, belt, jacket, laptop or electronics.
Well, they have to justify their complete lack of worth, what with the zero terrorist attacks they've prevented or even realistically could prevent. It's tough to be a totally ineffectual waste of time and money.
I am a Trusted Traveller and have PSA Precheck. Mostly I do not have to remove my electronics but have had to on occasion, even though I was in the Pre Check line.
I never complain about the officials keeping us safe.
They aren't keeping anyone safe, it's just security theater
Yeah, they're mostly there to make you FEEL safer
I know I always feel safer when I'm being needlessly inconvenienced.
They have shown to be a complete waste of a department.
The TSA is a joke. In their own testing they fail 95% of the time, according a HuffPo article from 2015.
HuffPo? They fail 95% of the time too.
But regardless... taking the shoes off, taking the phone out.. all BS.
Too many people needlessly complain about things that are actually good for them and protect us all. I mean, come on people we have less terrorist attacks compared to other countries, so somebody is doing something right.
It's been proven over and over again through various independent agencies testing the TSA by bringing fake bombs and weapons through airport screening that they do not actually keep us safer. All these procedures do is waste people's time. The TSA is no more effective then having a drug / bomb sniffing dog close by as people pass through into the airport. You may enjoy having your time needless wasted and being made to feel uncomfortable and dehumanized in the process, but I certainly do not.
Fear reigns supreme.
I'm glad that the comments here are filled with people that know the TSA is security theater and needs to be abolished :)
What a joke, they aren't doing anything now and tougher screening is only going to cost more and do nothing.
Well maybe this will help lower the 95% success rate of DHS sneaking bombs past their checks to maybe 94%😂
As someone who up until recently traveled quite often for work, and with a checked tool bag, I can tell you the TSA is a joke and a scam. No matter how well myself and fellow workers would prepare our bags so they could easily see exactly what was in there with little to no effort, things would be a mess when we arrived, and many times with tools missing.
And it was not messed up simply by the baggage handlers tossing them around. There were boxes that had been physically ripped open, even though you could clearly see what was in the container.
I even accidentally flew back from NYC with a boxcutter in the side pocket of my carry-on backpack. Went through the scanner, and they did not see it. I didn't realize it was in there until I got home.
So yea, the TSA exists solely as a front to make us feel safe, and to employ people who enjoy power trips.
In a major airport in the Midwest I had the same kind of experience. I was looking at the xray and thought, "snap, the guy in front of me has broadheads in his bag." Lo and behold they were mine, I'd forgotten that I had special CNC cutting tools in MY bag that were about 1"/1.25" diameter and these were showing up bright solid red on the screen. Not a word was said. I really "felt" safe. Not
What I find interesting is that with almost all of the comments posted here, they echo what I have felt all along: The TSA does nothing but create the illusion of making people feel safe. It's interesting that when you hear about these measures on the news (as I did last night), you would think that everyone is on board with these extra security measures when in reality, it's just another pain in the neck for passengers.
"Pilot! Why did you bring a BOMB on-board the plane??"
"Let me explain. Statistics shows that the probability of a bomb being on an airplane is 1/1000. That's quite high if you think about it - so high that I wouldn't have any peace of mind on a flight." "And what does this have to do with you bringing a bomb on board of a plane?" "You see, since the probability of one bomb being on my plane is 1/1000, the chance that there are two bombs is 1/1000000. If I already bring one, the chance of another bomb being around is actually 1/1000000, and I am much safer...!!"
As someone who travels almost weekly for work; the more they can do the better. They may not be able to stop all attempts at bringing explosives (etc.) on board but as long as they stop one - I don't mind a little discomfort. If you don't fly frequently, your comments don't matter.