If you want to play SIlent Hill 2, you're going to have a hard time. You either have to find a used version of both the game and the PS2, play the maligned Silent Hill: HD Collection through Xbox backward compatibility, or get a PC copy and download the community-driven Enhanced Edition. Your best bet would be to get it through Xbox, but the HD Collection is a mess, and you'd be missing out on a lot of elements that made the original game so beloved. Playing older games like Silent Hill 2 can be a huge struggle. The simplest way is always to track down used copies of both the game and the console, but depending on the game, it can cost you a few hundred dollars. Your only other option is to hope that it's backward compatible on Xbox (Sony is another matter) or that there's been a remaster or remake at some point within the past decade. Earlier this week, reports surfaced that Sony was going to shut down the PS3, PS Vita, and PSP digital storefronts. While the company hasn't confirmed if the reports are true, it did raise a lot of concerns from players. Even though all three systems have been discontinued for a while now, there are games that exist on said systems that could potentially be lost forever beyond physical copies. If these stores are shut down for good, some of our best games could be lost forever. Multiple Metal Gear games, Uncharted: Golden Abyss, God of War: Chains of Olympus, Tokyo Jungle, and others were only available on those platforms, and a lot of smaller games were only available digitally. A lot of games are available on the PS4 or through Sony's PS Now program, but it's not nearly as extensive as Xbox's due to backward compatibility issues partly due to how difficult it is to port games from one Sony console to another due to system architecture changes and other gimmicks. If the claim that Sony is shutting down those digital storefronts is true, that means many games will be lost forever. This isn't a new concern in the video game space; titles get shuttered all the time and become unplayable due to studios shutting down servers and support. This is disappointing for those who worked on these games, but it's an even bigger problem in terms of preserving games history. Are remakes important to games preservation?

The issue of games preservation is nebulous at best. Organizations like the Game Preservation Society, the National Videogame Museum, and the Game History Foundation work to preserve physical gaming history, and websites like the Internet Archive have a ton of emulated MS-DOS and CD-ROM games available for free. There are even singular creators working on emulators to make it easier than ever to play a lot of classic games on your PC or mobile device. People want to keep older games playable, but it's tough when giant companies don't seem to want the same thing. A lot of studios and publishers would rather remake or remaster older titles rather than redistribute the originals or create ports. A lot of studios and publishers would rather remake or remaster older titles rather than redistribute the originals or create ports. It makes sense from a business standpoint since it gives them another product to sell, and it allows developers to clean up titles that might not be suitable for modern audiences. Bluepoint Games' Demon's Souls remake for the PS5, for example, got a huge graphical upgrade, along with new features like a Photo Mode and an updated character customization menu, things that are more common in modern-day console games. It also benefited from a much higher frame rate, which made combat feel a lot smoother. However, while Bluepoint didn't make a lot of radical changes, it isn't the same experience. A higher frame rate makes all that dodging a lot easier. And the visual changes were especially controversial, with many fans noting that the remake made the famously swampy, gothic Demon's Souls feel cleaner, and maybe even erased a lot of the original's atmosphere. The recent Resident Evil remakes are another great example of how games can be redone for modern audiences to great effect, but fail to offer a real substitute. Both games adapt the third-person, over-the-shoulder view that became common after Resident Evil 4 instead of utilizing the tank controls and fixed camera angles from the originals, which makes for a much smoother experience and eliminates a controversial control scheme from the equation. The Resident Evil 2 remake also does a great job of keeping the initial game's atmosphere and trademark dense puzzles. However, if you wanted to play the first three Resident Evil games, you'd have to settle for remakes that aren't quite a one-to-one experience — or go used game hunting. Playing old games is hard. Playing digital-only games is harder