There are some items that everyone considers an essential in the house. These are things that help keep everything clean, or maybe they are important for your survival (like cooking food). Here are some of the best deals we've found so far on household essentials that everyone should have in their home!
Disinfect: Clorox Disinfecting Wipes 3-PackStaff favorite
It's always important to sanitize everything! These wipes are easy to use and will clean any surface, effectively killing most germs. This three-pack is sure to keep you and your house clean for a while.
Always flippin': DI ORO Silicone Spatulas (3-Piece Set, Red)
Every home needs some spatulas to cook with, and this set from DI ORO is made of silicone, so it's great at withstanding heat. They also feature a stainless steel core so that they hold their shape. These spatulas come in different sizes for all of your cooking needs and can withstand temperatures up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit.
Go odorless: Glad Small Trash Bags (Pack of 6)
Glad is a household staple, and these small trash bags hold four gallons and will be odorless. They're great for all of your smaller trash cans in the house. If you need larger sizes, they also have 13-gallon sizes.
Sparkling bowl: Clorox Toilet Bowl Cleaner with Bleach Variety Pack - 24 Ounces, 4 Pack
It's gross, but we all need to use that toilet. All sorts of nasty things go in it, but if you keep it clean all the time, no one is going to be scared away! Clorox Toilet Bowl Cleaner with Bleach will help you keep your toilet bowl looking clean and pristine, almost like it has never been used!
Cut everything: Oster 81010.14 Evansville 14-Piece Cutlery Set
You can't have a kitchen without a good set of knives. This set features 14 different knives with all of them serving a purpose. You're going to need different blades for cutting that steak and bread, so this set will have all bases covered, including scissors and a sharpener.
Cook everything: GreenLife Classic Pro Cookware Set
Every kitchen needs some pots and pans to cook with. This 12-piece set includes a large variety of different size pans for every meal you would want to cook. It is also non-stick ceramic, so you'll have an easier time with clean-up.
Store leftovers: Glad Food Storage Containers
When you cook a lot, you'll end up with a lot of leftovers. These containers will keep your food fresh, and the different sizes and shapes mean you'll have a container no matter what leftovers come up.
These are items that we usually end up stocking up on when they're on sale because we would rather not have to worry about running out. If you need some ideas, we recommend the Clorox Disinfecting Wipes Value Pack, because germs are icky, and the GreenLife Classic Pro Cookware Set, because hey, we like to eat, and cooking is much more cost-effective.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.