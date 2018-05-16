The PlayStation VR has been out for quite some time, and the costs may have dropped ever so slightly. However, VR in any state will cost you an arm and a leg, so why not go with the more affordable option? If you want to invest into PlayStation VR but you don't know what exactly to budget for, I've broken down everything you will need in order to break ground on the world of PlayStation VR. What you need to play PSVR

PlayStation 4: Although this may sound obvious, it is the most vital part of the PSVR experience. PSVR: Whether you grab just the headset, or you get one of the bundles, this is just as important as the PlayStation itself. It comes with the camera, so you won't have to worry about getting that on its own. PlayStation Move controllers: These are vital to tracking your movements in the PlayStation VR world. Games: There are loads of games to choose from, but most come at a large price. Cost of a PS4

Many people who are considering buying a PSVR probably already have a PlayStation 4, but for those who don't have one, it's important to factor in the actual system cost. There are various consoles you can choose from, whether you're looking for the Slim, the Pro, or just a regular PS4. We will outline the prices of the cheapest option we can find for the U.S., Canada, and the UK. U.S.: $299.99 This includes the 1TB PS4 as well as a DUALSHOCK 4 controller. See at Best Buy Canada: $379.99 This includes the 1TB PS4 and a DUALSHOCK 4 controller. See at Best Buy U.K.: £249.95 This includes the 500GB PS4 and a DUALSHOCK 4 controller. See at Amazon Cost of the PSVR headset

The PlayStation VR headset will come in a bundle, and that's generally the only way you can find it. If you can find the headset on its own, it's typically not as good of a deal. These are the same bundle with the newest version of the PSVR headset. U.S.: $299.99 This includes everything you need for PlayStation VR to work, including the camera, as well as DOOM VFR. See at Best Buy Canada: $379.99 This includes everything that you need for the headset to work, including the camera, as well as DOOM VFR. See at Best Buy U.K.: £369.99 This includes the headset, DOOM VFR, and all necessary cords for the PSVR to function. It does not include, however, the PlayStation Camera that you will have to purchase separately. See at Amazon PlayStation Move controllers