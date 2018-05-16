The PlayStation VR has been out for quite some time, and the costs may have dropped ever so slightly. However, VR in any state will cost you an arm and a leg, so why not go with the more affordable option? If you want to invest into PlayStation VR but you don't know what exactly to budget for, I've broken down everything you will need in order to break ground on the world of PlayStation VR.
What you need to play PSVR
PlayStation 4: Although this may sound obvious, it is the most vital part of the PSVR experience.
PSVR: Whether you grab just the headset, or you get one of the bundles, this is just as important as the PlayStation itself. It comes with the camera, so you won't have to worry about getting that on its own.
PlayStation Move controllers: These are vital to tracking your movements in the PlayStation VR world.
Games: There are loads of games to choose from, but most come at a large price.
Cost of a PS4
Many people who are considering buying a PSVR probably already have a PlayStation 4, but for those who don't have one, it's important to factor in the actual system cost.
There are various consoles you can choose from, whether you're looking for the Slim, the Pro, or just a regular PS4. We will outline the prices of the cheapest option we can find for the U.S., Canada, and the UK.
U.S.: $299.99 This includes the 1TB PS4 as well as a DUALSHOCK 4 controller.
Canada: $379.99 This includes the 1TB PS4 and a DUALSHOCK 4 controller.
U.K.: £249.95 This includes the 500GB PS4 and a DUALSHOCK 4 controller.
Cost of the PSVR headset
The PlayStation VR headset will come in a bundle, and that's generally the only way you can find it. If you can find the headset on its own, it's typically not as good of a deal. These are the same bundle with the newest version of the PSVR headset.
U.S.: $299.99 This includes everything you need for PlayStation VR to work, including the camera, as well as DOOM VFR.
Canada: $379.99 This includes everything that you need for the headset to work, including the camera, as well as DOOM VFR.
U.K.: £369.99 This includes the headset, DOOM VFR, and all necessary cords for the PSVR to function. It does not include, however, the PlayStation Camera that you will have to purchase separately.
PlayStation Move controllers
If you already have Move controllers from your PS3, you won't have to buy new ones as they will work just fine on PS4. You need two move controllers in order to use them with your PSVR properly.
U.S.: $96.58 This includes both necessary controllers.
Canada: $99.95 This includes both necessary controllers.
U.K.: £66.99 This includes both necessary controllers.
Games
There are loads of different games that you can choose from for your PlayStation VR, but let's say you want to get started with one of the more popular games. This is the cost for the game Moss, an incredibly fun and popular PSVR game.
U.S.: $29.99 This is the downloadable game for the PlayStation.
Canada: $39.99 This is the downloadable game for the PlayStation.
U.K.: £24.99 This is the downloadable game for the PlayStation.
Total cost if you already own a PS4
Since a good number of people already have a PS4 sitting in their homes, we took the liberty of adding up all the other pieces you need to enjoy the PlayStation's VR experience, sales tax not included.
U.S.: $426.56 Canada: $519.93 U.K.: £461.97
Total cost of if you don't own a PS4
If PSVR is making you into a PS4 convert, here is the price of the entire investment without sales tax.
U.S.: $726.55 Canada: $899.92 U.K.: £711.92
Final Verdict
Although PSVR will cost you a pretty penny, it's a lot cheaper than having to buy a high end computer like you would for the Vive or Rift. With the PlayStation VR, you can save money by buying bundles and playing games that you can use the DUALSHOCK controller as your main movement. Overall, it is worth every penny you spend.