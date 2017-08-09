Never get lost in an airport again.

Air travel is often frustrating, as we all know, but TripIt is doing its best to smooth out the experience with a new feature in its app that takes airport maps to a new level. Its new in-app airport maps not only give you a top-down view of the entire airport with every bit of information you need, but also now complete navigation between points in the airport.

So now whether you're navigating a new airport, are somewhere international with an unfamiliar language or just have a tight connection between terminals, the TripIt app has you covered. You just enter your start and end points and it will walk you through the fastest route to get there, even estimating your travel time. Entrance to gate, gate to gate, or maybe just gate to bathroom. You can also leverage the map's information to search for the nearest restaurant and then navigate there.

TripIt says the point-to-point airport mapping and navigation is available in "nearly" 50 airports around the world.

As usual, this big of a feature is tied to being a TripIt Pro subscriber, which comes in at $49 per year and offers a whole host of features and benefits above and beyond this one. The new feature will also require an update to the TripIt app, which is rolling out imminently.

