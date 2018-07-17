It's easy for YouTube to frustrate users because beneath the challenge videos and endless comment sections are a lot of features that can really make or break your experience. You thought you turned off Autoplay, but it still seems to be turned on when you're showing your family videos on the TV. You get notifications when people across the house are casting. Why? And more importantly, how do you end these annoyances? Here's how.

How to control and stop someone casting from YouTube

By default, when someone casts content from YouTube (or most other apps) to a Chromecast, everyone else connected to the same router as at that Chromecast will receive a notification that allows them to control that content as its being cast. This can be useful if you need to pause or stop someone casting YouTube to a TV, as when a family member leaves the room without stopping their cast or when a family member gets a call and needs to pause the video while their phone is already in use.

Open your notification shade by swiping down from the top of your screen. Tap the down arrow next to Chromecast name to reveal the full controls if the notification is not already expanded. There are five controls available on this notification: To pause the video, tap Pause .

. To turn off the volume tap Mute .

. To stop the video, tap Stop .

. To open the Google Home app and rewind or fast forward within the song, tap a blank space in the Google Cast notification. To stop these notifications from popping up again, tap the settings gear. Tap Media controls for Cast devices to toggle these notifications off on this device.

It's worth noting that this toggle does not apply to all devices on your account. You have to turn it off on every device you don't want them showing up on.

How to keep YouTube from Autoplaying when casting

You'd think that if you don't want Autoplay while you're watching on your phone, you wouldn't want it while you're casting, either, right? Well, apparently YouTube doesn't see it that way, because toggling off everything in the Autoplay section of YouTube's settings doesn't turn off Autoplay while casting. In fact, the only way to change this setting is to change it while you're casting something, so let's go ahead and cast something and turn it off now so it doesn't bite us while we're watching something later on!

Open YouTube. Tap the Google Cast icon in the top bar. If there is more than one Chromecast on your current Wi-Fi, tap the Chromecast you want to cast to. Tap a video. Tap Play. Tap Queue at the bottom of the video playback screen. Tap Autoplay is on to toggle it off.

You can now stop casting your video and go about your business, content that YouTube won't run rampant on you while cast.

How to quickly skip forward or backward in a YouTube video

Ever watch a video, then someone walks in and makes you miss the best part? Well, we can't stop the intrusions, but we can quickly rewind and skip ahead in a YouTube video.