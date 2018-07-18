Amazon currently has the Acer Chromebook 15 on sale for $224.99 in certified refurbished condition. It's being sold directly from Acer's recertified store and comes with a minimum of 90-days of warranty coverage in case you run into any issues, but each one is tested to work and look like new before as part of the refurbishment process. It has a 15-inch display, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage, and obviously runs Google's ChromeOS.

There may not be a ton of local storage, but keep in mind that Google offers 100GB of Google Drive space to help keep your files backed up in the cloud. This price is good for today only, so be sure to grab one now!

See at Amazon