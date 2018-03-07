This is easily the most affordable way to buy an unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8+ today without jumping through any hoops. Samsung has the same model listed at $689.99 right now, and you can get up to $300 off that with an eligible trade-in.

This is an unlocked Verizon version of the phone, so it will work on Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T and other GSM carriers in the U.S., but not Sprint. While in new condition, it doesn't come with a retail box and it has a 60-day warranty from the seller.