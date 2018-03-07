This is easily the most affordable way to buy an unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8+ today without jumping through any hoops. Samsung has the same model listed at $689.99 right now, and you can get up to $300 off that with an eligible trade-in.
This is an unlocked Verizon version of the phone, so it will work on Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T and other GSM carriers in the U.S., but not Sprint. While in new condition, it doesn't come with a retail box and it has a 60-day warranty from the seller.
Sure, Samsung has already announced the Galaxy S9, but it's much more expensive. If you're looking for a deal that isn't the way to look. If you are dead set on the Galaxy S9, be sure to check out Samsung's student offerings to get the best price around. Consider spending some of your savings on this discounted 400GB microSD card so you never run out of storage.