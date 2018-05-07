Amazon has a variety of Fossil watches on sale including hybrid and full smartwatch options. The Fossil Q Gen 3 smartwatch with a stainless band is down to $156.97 from a regular price of $275 or this option with a silicone band is $155.35 from a regular price of $255. These are full Wear OS by Google smartwatches, which can track your fitness, deliver notifications to your wrist, and much more.

Fossil's hybrid watches are now starting at $91.45 from a regular price of $155. These come in a few different style options and colors, so be sure to check them all out and grab the one that will best meet your style needs. The hybrid watches will alert you of notifications, but not display them, and look more like a conventional analog watch.

