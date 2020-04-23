Travis Scott is the second artist to host this kind of event in the game, with the first one being Marshmello. Some of the details around it are still a bit unclear, but one thing is obvious: you need to sign into the game well in advance of the show starting so you can reserve a spot.

The folks at Epic Games are at it again, and tonight kicks off the first of five times that Travis Scott performances will be available inside Fortnite for free. That's right, Fortnite players will be able to "attend" a free Travis Scott concert, called 'Astronomical' inside the game, but in order to do so you'll need to reserve a spot and they are limited.

Interested in checking out the concert? Here's what we know so far to help make sure that you don't miss out on any of the action when it kicks off tonight.

Travis Scott 'Astronomical' Fortnite Concert: When & where

Much like the Marshmello concert from a few months ago, this performance from Travis Scott will take place inside the Fortnite game. There are several different time slots that the event is scheduled to take place, though it's unclear if each one will be a new performance or the same one replayed. The list of time slots includes:

Thursday, April 23 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, April 24 at 10 a.m. ET

Friday, April 24 at noon ET

Saturday, April 25 at 11 a.m. ET

Saturday, April 25 at 6 p.m. ET

How to watch the Travis Scott Fortnite performance

The event takes place inside the game, and Epic Games is telling people that they will want to fire up the game at least 30 minutes before the scheduled start time in order to reserve a spot. Unlike other online performances, spaces for this event are limited so you'll need to be quick in order to get one. If you happen to miss out on the first show, you can keep trying for the other times and dates.

You'll need to ensure that your game is running the 12.41 update that was released on April 21, so be sure to check that early so you don't miss out on your chance. The event is expected to take place at the Sweaty Sands.

What songs will Travis Scott sing?

According to a few leaks, it appears as though Travis Scott will be performing "Highest in the Room" alongside at least one new song. It's unknown exactly how long the event will last, or how many songs in total will be performed by Travis Scott.