Traveling to India? Here's how you can pick up a local SIM card

India's handset market is seeing a meteoric rise thanks to a wave of affordable devices and wide availability of 4G data, and with the country becoming a mobile-first market, having a local SIM card is mandatory for accessing the plethora of digital services available.

A local number comes in handy not just for staying connected, but also for undertaking basic tasks like payments and money transfers. The Indian government ran an initiative last year where it offered a SIM card from state-run BSNL for free for tourists entering the country with an e-visa, but that program was halted last December. The best recourse for tourists visiting is to purchase a SIM card directly from a retailer in the city. But before we get to that, a primer on LTE bands in India. LTE bands in India

If you're looking to use LTE in India, you'll need to make sure your phone has the following LTE bands: Band 3 (1800MHz), Band 40 (2300MHz), and Band 5 (850MHz). Band 5 is predominantly used by Jio, a recent entrant in the segment that has amassed over 65 million customers in the space of eight months. Even if you don't have Band 5 support, you will be able to access LTE from Airtel, Vodafone, and others. BSNL — the service provider with the free SIM card on arrival — delivers LTE on Band 40 (2300MHz). Coverage varies wildly across states, so if you're looking for a detailed breakdown of the state of LTE in India, you should take a look at our detailed guide: LTE in India: Everything you need to know Picking up a SIM card from a retailer