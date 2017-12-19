Flying is awesome. Dealing with flights is less so.
You've got to get through airport security, find somewhere to eat that isn't insanely priced or complete garbage, waste hours before your flight leaves, waste hours packed six-across in a tin can, and then do the whole thing over again to get home. Nevertheless, airline trips don't have to be a complete headache if you're properly prepared, and we've got some tips to help you and your phone get through it as painlessly as possible.
Check the TSA website
TSA is a pain, but at least it's a pain that will help you prepare for it. The My TSA website will let you see if there are any any destination delays being reported at your airport, how long wait times have been, and if you're not sure about what you can and can't bring in your carry-on, you can search the Can I Bring section to find out where and how you should pack it. They also have an app, but unless you're a frequent flier, the mobile site should do just fine.
Fill out customs forms on your phone
If you're going out of the country, congratulations on your escape. Customs forms can take forever with their tedium, which is why you should download the Customs and Border Protection-approved Mobile Passport app. Mobile Passport will let you fill out the forms in advance on your phone so you can avoid the physical paperwork and hopefully get through Customs quicker and get on with your trip. It also lets you spare the customs agent your terrible, terrible handwriting.
Offline content
Just because most planes say they'll have Wi-Fi doesn't mean it's guaranteed, and nothing is worse than finding out your cross-country flight's Wi-Fi isn't working and you forgot to download something to keep you entertained. You should always keep a few albums/playlists downloaded to keep your sanity on a WI-Fi-less flight, or in the car, or in the store surrounded by holiday crowds. Books are more storage efficient for offline entertainment, but this is the 21st century! and when we're bored on flights, we watch movies and TV shows. Here are the major video services statuses on offline content:
- Hulu doesn't allow any offline playback of any content at this time.
- Netflix allows some content to be saved for offline playback, depending on the studio.
- Amazon Prime Video allows pretty much everything to be downloaded for offline playback, be it purchased content or Prime library content.
- Google Play Movies & TV allows all purchases to be saved for offline playback.
- Movies Anywhere will download your content for offline playback on Android devices through Google Play Movies.
- YouTube allows videos to be saved for offline playback if you have YouTube Red or live in India.
If your phone is short on space and supports a microSD card, you might want to consider nabbing a decently sized card to load up with movies and music for the flight.
Packing power
Watching movies on a plane or playing a plethora of mobile games can run your phone down quite swiftly, and having your phone die on an airplane is about ten times worse than having it die in the car or at work, because most planes still don't have USB chargers in the seats. To this end, if you don't already have a portable battery, you should really pick one up. Anker's PowerCore 10000 Battery delivers ample portable power at a great price ($26), and think of it as a gift to yourself to avoid dead phones and chaos.
Beyond the battery, while packing your bag, keep a charger and cable in an outer accessory pocket where it can be easily extracted for topping off your phone at the gate or food court between surviving TSA and getting on your flight.
Headphones required
I understand that not everyone shares my 'never leave the house without headphones' philosophy, but when it comes to airline trips and airports, you simply can't deny it: headphones are a must. I know what you're thinking! "Oh, airlines usually have free earbuds they'll let you use." Well, just like airline pillows and blankets, the plane you're on can run out and moreover, airplane earbuds are complete crap. Bring your own!
If you don't have a good set of earbuds, consider the Marshall Mode EQ. These earbuds bring huge sound in a small package, for $78. Best of all, they're really comfortable, so you can wear them for a cross-country flight without fatigue.
If you can't find the carry case for your earbuds, use an empty Altoids tin so they don't tangle inside your bag when TSA goes through it. Trust me, you don't wanna get on the plane and realize you ripped a wire pulling the headphones out of your bag. If you're not into earbuds, get a good pair of Bluetooth headphones that can switch to a 3.5 mm wire when the battery runs down.
Kickstart your trip with a phone grip
If you don't already have a phone grip/kickstand on the back of your phone, consider grabbing one. Being able to more securely grip your phone while hustling to your gate or trudging through airport lines can give you a hair more security for a device that you'll be relying on even more than usual, and will let you prop your phone up on the tray table instead of cradling it in your hands the whole time. PopSockets can pull triple duty as a phone grip, a kickstand, and a fidget toy when you're stuck on a four-hour layover, but their kickstands are a little less steady. The Spigen Style Ring is built like a tank and takes a long, long time to wear out, but there are more compact variations if you need something that'll fit more easily in your pocket/holster.
Bag it up
If you're flying from somewhere cold to somewhere that's not, consider packing a collapsible shopping bag with a long strap like the $13 Flip and Tumble bag. Packing a collapsible bag gives you leeway carry your winter coat without it being stuck in your arms the whole time or overstuffing your main bag. If you're on a long flight that's at risk of significant delays, fill the bag at home with snacks and then stow the empty, collapsed bag in your main carry-on after you've finished the food. I've had a Flip and Tumble for years and it takes five seconds to wad it up inside the elastic carry pouch when it's empty.
What's in your carry-on?
I usually travel for long periods of time (7-10 months). I stopped bringing a laptop with me after it got stolen off a bus in Chile. No I carry two relatively cheap phones - one to carry and one in my bag as a spare. The phone covers about 95% of my needs. Many hotels or airport lounges have computers to use in those rare times I need one and cyber cafes are pretty cheap when needed. I probably use one less than once a month to print out stuff. As well as a spare phone, I take two OTG cables and several flash drives to off-load files from the phone. I take two small wall chargers and two 10' charging cables (because you never know how far from the bed an outlet might be. I also take a couple of plug converters. I also take extra screen protectors, a 20,000 MaH power backup (especially useful on long bus trips) and earbuds (though for me $5 ear buds work just as well and last just as long as $75 ones.) Doing this has reduced my travel weight by 4-5 pounds.
I need at least a Chromebook on trips, but yeah, bringing a couple wall chargers isn't a bad idea.
God, I haven't carried an OTG cable since I went to USB-C.
I've been using Bluedio Turbine T2S headphones for some recent flights. They're inexpensive (there's a "flash sale" site that has them for $20 periodically) and for the price they have decent sound. Bluetooth but can also run 3.5mm, but the battery lasts seemingly forever. There is a flashing blue light on the right "can". I also have a pair of Zagg wired earbuds that have always in my bag for several years and now have Zolo Liberty+ bluetooth buds that i have not yet used on a flight as I just got them.
I carry a 15,000 mAh Anker Astro E5 and a 5,000 mAh Anker "lipstick" battery. MORE than enough to keep my tablet and phone going for cross-country flights. On top of this, I have all the various USB cables needed (though now just need USB-A to USB-C cables since my phone AND tablet charge on USB-C.
For long-term layovers (several hours) I also carry my Anker table-top charger with 4 USB-A ports and a USB-C port (along with the C-C cable). I can plug that into a wall outlet and top up my devices AND give a boost to the battery packs. I bring this along for the hotel room, but it can be handy in the terminal also.
As for the devices I use - Now it's a Samsung Galaxy Tab S3. I cache Netflix to it for consumption on the flight, and music to my phone for listening in the air. I also have magazines cached on my tablet.
Something else to consider for the layovers - WiFi access in the terminal. Some airports only have limited access unless you pay. Boingo is one of those, I believe Charlotte is one of the airports that use that service. Be sure to know your account login for your internet provider from home. You can use that to get unrestricted WiFi in terminals using partner services (Boingo is one with Time Warner/Spectrum).