The Withings Activité Steel Activity and Sleep Tracking Watch is down to $74.99 on Amazon. This is part of Amazon's Gold Box deals of the day, so the price is temporary. This tracker normally sells for around $99. The drop to $75 is one of the best deals we've seen, and it works on both the Black model and Black & White.

We have shared deals on the newer version of this watch, the Nokia Steel HR, but that watch has never dropped to less than $100 before.

The activities this watch can track include steps, running, calories burned, swimming, and distances. It also has sleep monitoring that provides analysis of your sleep, and it can wake you up with a silent alarm in the mornings. There is a free app you can access for coaching. It comes with a stainless steel case and a silicone sports strap and works with both iOS and Android. Users give it 3.8 stars based on 625 reviews.

