The TP-Link 3-pack Deco M5 mesh networking system drops to $156.90 at Amazon when you clip the $20 coupon on its product page. The system has been selling for under $200 recently but was selling for as much as $230 last year. Today's deal marks its second best price ever there.

A single Deco M5 device is $95 on its own, so you're actually getting three for less than the price of two with this deal.

The Deco M5 replaces your Wi-Fi router and any other devices you've been using to make up for dead zones like range extenders. It can cover up to 4,500 square feet of your home in strong, stable wireless signal. TP-Link HomeCare gives the system security. Adaptive routing technology lets it choose the fastest path to keep your network running smooth. With the TP-Link Deco app, all you have to do is follow the on-screen instructions to get the system up and running as soon as possible. TP-Link covers the Deco M5 with a two-year warranty.

At Amazon, nearly 350 customers left a review for the Deco M5 resulting in a rating of 4.3 out of 5 stars.

