I hate cases. I know they're important to use and often do a great job at protecting your phone, but I can't stand the added bulk or weight they usually add. As such, when I came across the Totallee case on Amazon, I knew I had to get my hands on it ASAP. Totallee designed a case that offers basic protection from small drops and bumps without adding any sort of bulk found with 99% of other "slim fit" cases. I was a bit skeptical as to whether or not Totallee's asking price of $20 would be worth it, so how do the company's efforts pay off?

Totallee case for Google Pixel 2 See at Amazon Price: $19.97 Bottom line: It protects your Pixel 2 from minor bumps and falls and doesn't feel like anything's there. The Good Fits the Pixel 2 like a glove

Comes in a good selection of colors

It adds zero bulk or weight The Bad Sometimes difficult to press power/volume buttons

Are you sure there's a case on this thing? Totallee Pixel 2 Case What I like Without a doubt, the thing I love the most about Totallee's case is just how thin it really is. It looks like a case and pops onto your phone like one, but once it's on there, the feel in-hand is no different to a naked Pixel 2 (save for the frosted plastic texture that adds a good amount of grip). Despite not adding any sort of bulk, the Totallee case still manages to offer good, basic protection. You don't have to worry about smudging or scratching the glass panel on the back, the metal frame and back are safe from any sort of chipping of the coating Google adds to the Pixel 2, and you can lightly toss it on a table without having to worry about the end of days. I opted for Totallee's Really Blue color, and while it's not quite as bright as pictured online, still looks leaps and bounds better than Google's Kinda Blue paint job. If blue isn't your thing, you can also choose Grey, Frosted White, Midnight Black, and a Clear option that comes with a soft finish.

Press, press again Totallee Pixel 2 Case What I don't like My only real gripe with the Totallee case lies with the cutouts for the power button and volume rocker. While they aren't terrible, I do notice that I'll sometimes go to change the volume and have nothing happen until I move my thumb slightly to the left or right. I think this has to do with how flush the cutouts are around the buttons, and while it's never a deal-breaker, it's something that can still be slightly irritating throughout the day.