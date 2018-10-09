The Toshiba Fire TV Edition televisions are finally up for pre-order in Canada. They've been available for awhile in the United States, and now the tech is finally crossing the border. You can pre-order now from Amazon and Best Buy, and your new TV will ship on October 19th.

If you're looking for 4K, your options include a 43-inch model for $550, a 50-inch model for $600, and a 55-inch model for $700. There are HD versions, too, which start at $300 for a 32-inch 720p model, $450 for a 43-inch 1080p model, and $550 for a 49-inch 1080p model.

Every version features 3 HDMI inputs and a built-in RF antenna for the preloaded OTA tuner. There are also other various ports like Ethernet, USB, and more. Each model comes with an Alexa voice remote, similar to the ones you've seen with Fire TVs. Aside from basic controls like power and volume, you can use your voice and Alexa to browse and play media, and there are shortcuts for Prime Video, Netflix, and more.

