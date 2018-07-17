Amazon boasted that Prime Day 2018 would have more than a million deals available worldwide, which is pretty insane when you think about it. Even though there were so many deals, there were a bunch of clear-cut winners this year. We took some time to break down what the top 10 deals were during this sale, as decided by what you have been buying.

Given the price drops that each of these items received, and the popularity of the products on their own, it's not a huge surprise to see any of them on the list. Of all the products, the one that surprises me the most is the Amazon Cloud Cam, given the level of competition in the home security camera space at around and even below this price point. The top 10 items that you all purchased on Prime Day include:

Some of these items have finally sold out, and others are still available. It's rather impressive to see Amazon maintain stock on such a wide variety of items for nearly the entire duration of the huge shopping event. The Amazon Gift Cards are likely on the list thanks to this promotion which basically gave you free money to buy a $25 card.

Last year, Amazon's biggest seller was the Echo Dot, though this year the company says that early data shows that the $20 Amazon Fire TV Stick took the top spot and that the Toshiba Fire TV was the best-selling TV deal in all of Amazon's history. Following closely behind the Fire TV Stick was the Instant Pot and Echo Dot, which is no big surprise.

If you haven't finalized your Prime Day shopping, be sure to check out all of the best deals that are still available and get it done before the event ends.