The Samsung Galaxy S8 is our pick for best Android phone overall right now, but that doesn't mean it's perfect. And it certainly doesn't mean you should dismiss the other flagships out there. HTC's latest phone, the U11, actually gives Samsung a real run for its money — and there are a lot of reasons why you might want to pick up a U11 instead of an S8.
Check out the video above for the top five reasons why you might want to consider HTC's shiny, squeezy flagship over the current king of the Android hill, the Galaxy S8.
Still on the fence? Let us know which handset you'd go for down in the comments!
I knew this article was written by Alex as soon as I saw the headline.
Agree. Thanks Alex. I thought about returning this for an S8+, but I really like this phone!
Omg, i thought i knew how to tweak everything on my S8+, but i just saw in the video that i can easily disable that stupid Bixby screen to the left - Thanks much, Alex!!
I have a S8 and it's a love/hate relationship. The screen is beautiful but the software is slow, and I really feel like the camera is a step-down from previous two years. I too have had problems with the S8's fingerprint sensor: it's not that much of an extra reach but they really didn't do much to define the area so that you can find it without looking, and I also get a lot of rejections where it just doesn't work. I haven't had a HTC phone years and I'm really thinking of picking up the U11.
Perfect timing Alex... Lol
If only Samsung would back down and let us use the Bixby button as we please...
Question: The S8 has the infiniti display... why is the video for the audio test bigger on the U11?
Aspect ratio.
I'm impressed - good video that points out some valid flaws Samsung needs to work on. HTC provides a solid experience as usual.
That phone looks like an s8+ not a s8. And my fingerprint experience has been very good. The place to is not issue for me. And if ur holding the phone side ways trying to double tap the power button on the s8 of course ur gonna hit the Bixby button. Thats y u hold it in portrait mode then rotate. It's like ur trying to make unnecessary issues.
I'm kinda wishing for an S8-design with super fast software.
Agree such a great hardware held back by subpar Samsung software. Happens every year and Samsung can't fix or doesn't care as long as it sells millions of phones by bending over back to carriers.