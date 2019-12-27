The amount of data we consume has skyrocketed in the past decade, and it’s only expected to increase as we enter 2020. Thankfully, cloud storage services are more affordable and reliable than ever. If you’re looking for a reliable cloud storage service to use for work or storing precious family photos, we have four amazing deals that you can get at massive discounts.
If you’re looking for a way to store extra movies, projects, or even entire system backups, ThunderDrive’s massive 2TB plan is the way to go. You can upload anything from small to large files with blazing-fast speeds, plus your data is kept secure in Tier IV data centers using 256-bit AES encryption.
MSRP: $1,200
Sale Price: $39
Polar Backup is the cloud storage provider of choice if you’re looking for unparalleled reliability. It uses Amazon’s AWS technology to host your files, so you can rest assured that your files can be stored and retrieved quickly and safely.
MSRP: $390
Sale Price: $39.99
Creatives such as photographers and videographers require tons of storage space. With a 1TB Degoo storage plan, you have more than enough space to store your project files and share final projects with clients using private links. Your files are also automatically backed up with automatic file change detection, so you never have to worry about losing a crucial project.
MSRP: $900
Sale Price: $49.99
Modern phone hard drives are much bigger than they used to be, but so are the movies, pictures, and apps that you store on them. Koofr provides a 25GB storage plan that’s perfect for quick file transfers when your phone’s storage runs low, plus you can access it from your computer to share files between devices.
MSRP: $270
Sale Price: $19.99
Prices subject to change
What Android 10 features do you like best?
Now that Android 10 has rolled out to a ton more devices since it was first launched back in September, we're checking in with our AC forum members to see which features they like the best.
New Galaxy Fold 2 rumor claims the phone will have a glass display
Samsung's upcoming foldable phone, which is expected to be unveiled in February, may come with an "ultra-thin glass cover."
How to update the software on your Google Pixel phone
One of the best parts of owning a Google Pixel is its regular software updates. Here's how you can make sure you never miss one.
The best dual-SIM Android phones you can buy
Dual-SIM phones are slowly gaining momentum in Western markets. Here's a rundown of some of the best phones currently available with two SIM card slots.