Tom's Favorite Tech of 2017

2017 was big year for me. At the beginning of the year, I was living in Texas, working and administrative job and completing my Bachelor's of Science in Information Technology. It's the end of the year, and I'm living in Indiana, working an IT job during the day and writing for Android Central at night (and sleeping...sometime). The tech I've used has changed drastically over the course of the year, as my needs and tastes have changed. Here's what I'm using at the end of 2017, and I hope to be using most of it at the end of 2018.

Google Pixel 2 XL While I'm disappointed by the lack of a headphone jack, everything else about this phone is exactly what I want. I personally love the display, the software is rock solid, and the battery life is fantastic. I'm looking forward to getting some great pictures and video with this camera and seeing what new software features 2018 will bring. $849 Buy now

Bowers & Wilkins PX headphones These headphones are simply awesome. The best feature for me is the fact that they charge and can receive audio over USB-C, but they can also remember up to 8 Bluetooth devices and use the ole reliable 3.5mm plug. More than that, they sound fantastic, have great noise cancellation and smart features and the battery lasts forever. If you're in the market for a good pair of over-ear headphones, be sure to give these a listen. $399 Buy Now

Google Pixelbook Chromebooks are great for their normally low price, but an expensive Chromebook can be even better. The Pixelbook is just as glorious to use as a tablet as using it as a normal laptop, Chrome OS is dead simple to use, and Android app support make this one of the best companion devices out there. $999 Buy Now

Xbox One X I'm actually still playing on my One S, but I intend to get the One X sometime in the new year. What Microsoft achieved with this device is nothing short of amazing. Anyone who has built a gaming PC can attest to how much space and money you need for a system that can play games at 4K with 60 frames per second, and the One X is both tiny and less expensive than a great graphics card alone. I can't wait to use an Xbox One X. $499 Buy Now

Optoma GT80 Darbee projector This is part of the reason I'm not in a rush to get the Xbox One X. I bought this projector when I moved into my current apartment, and it's been great to use. Games are smooth, and open world games are a treat on a 150-inch "screen." 4K projectors are starting to come down in price, but I'd like to hold onto this one as long as I can. $749 Buy Now