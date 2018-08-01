Amazon, through the end of the day, has the KitchenAid Professional 6-Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer on sale for $219. You can choose from Empire Red, Onyx Black, or Silver. This usually sells for over $100 more than today's price, and it received tons of positive customer feedback.

This mixer has a huge capacity. You could make enough dough for 13 dozen cookies if you wanted to. The bowl-lift design provides sturdy support for stability, and the 67-point planetary mixing action helps to thoroughly incorporate ingredients.

Your mixer comes with a powerknead dough hook, flat beater, and wire whip. There are more than 15 optional attachments that you can buy separately, such as a masticating juicer, pasta press, or spiralizer.

