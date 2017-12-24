We want to share the excitement with you — Today Weather was chosen as one of Google's 'Best apps of 2017'!
Today Weather is a great weather app that puts the information you need to know right in front of you in a clear and easy-to-understand way. What makes Today Weather stand out are the vibrant colors and, in particular, the black background that seems to make everything pop.
There is an easy-to-use slide-in menu to easily access the weather at your location and various pre-set locations to get an idea, for example, of what the weather is like at your next vacation destination. There is also a seven-day forecast so you'll be sure to not get caught out when planning your days out.
Today Weather provides many data sources: Accuweather.com, Weather.com, Weather Wunderground, Dark Sky.
The app looks great on the phone with AMOLED displays because of the black background and display on the device, but the app is just very well designed so would look great across the board.