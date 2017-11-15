There are many weather apps on Android that all tell the weather but very few do it in a way that looks as good as Today Weather.
Today Weather is a great weather app that puts the information you need to know right in front of you in a clear and easy to understand way. What makes Today Weather stand out are the vibrant colors and, in particular, the black background that makes everything pop.
There is an easy to use slide-in menu to easily access the weather at your location and also various pre-set locations to get an idea, for example, of what the weather is like at your next vacation destination. There is also a 7-day forecast so you'll be sure to not get caught out when planning your days out.
Today Weather provides many data sources: Accuweather.com, Weather.com, Weather Wunderground, Dark Sky.
The app looks great on the phone with AMOLED displays because of the black background and display on the device, but the app is just very well designed so would look great across the board.
