TCL Teams Up with Mohu for National Cut the Cord Day

America's Fastest-Growing TV Brand Celebrates Holiday by Giving Away More Than 100 Cord Cutting Bundles, Including a New TV and Antenna

CORONA, CA, July 2, 2018 - TCL®, one of the world's largest and America's fastest-growing television brand, and Mohu, The Cord Cutting Company, today announced that they are working together in honor of National Cut the Cord Day (July 7) with a unique promotion during Independence Week. Since on average Americans spend an estimated $103 on cable every month, TCL is giving away 103 cord cutting bundles - including a 55" 4K TCL Roku TV™ and the new Blade HDTV antenna from Mohu - for those looking to break free from traditional pay TV. Offering a high-quality cord cutting solution, TCL and Mohu are revolutionizing the way consumers are using Smart TVs.

Starting today, consumers who visit https://www.tclusa.com/cut-the-cord-giveaway can enter the massive giveaway. Winners of TCL's National Cut the Cord Day giveaway will be announced on Monday, July 9 and they will receive a 55" 4-Series TCL Roku TV, in addition to Mohu's new Blade antenna, an indoor / outdoor antenna that combines a modern clean design with engineering innovation.

"Every year the number of cord-cutters continues to rise and since we believe that trend will only keep growing, TCL's mission is to provide consumers with a premium home entertainment experience that offers all their favorite shows through free over the air programming and the most streaming content available on any Smart TV," said Chris Larson, Senior Vice President, TCL. "With National Cut the Cord Day upon us, TCL is furthering its commitment to deliver the cost savings and viewing flexibility that cord cutters desire and that consumers have come to expect from our brand. Our award-winning TCL Roku TVs include a tuner as a vital supplement to streaming and are a great way to access popular network TV and live sports in high definition over the air at no additional cost."

TCL televisions integrate the latest technology and features from the Roku TV platform together with crisp picture performance for an exceptional viewing experience. The innovative line of TCL TVs provide consumers with easy access to 5,000+ channels and 500,000+ movies and TV episodes through the built-in Roku operating system, as well as fast dual-band wireless connections, multiple HDMI ports for even more flexibility and advanced voice control remotes for select models. Currently, TCL offers four primary series of TVs in the US market, each delivering its own unique combination of design, features and performance.

"Mohu's priority is to make cord cutting easier with innovative products like our new Blade HDTV Antenna. And with TCL's exceptional line of smart TVs, we are excited to offer consumers the ultimate cord cutting solution," said John Crabill, Chief Marketing Officer, Mohu. "National Cut the Cord Day is the perfect time for us to collaborate as we both share the common goal to offer critical yet affordable home entertainment devices that consumers need in order to cut the cord."

About TCL

Already one of the world's best-selling consumer electronics brands, TCL is now the fastest-growing TV brand in North America. TCL (The Creative Life) was founded more than 35 years ago and prides itself on delivering high quality products featuring stylish design and the latest technology. With extensive manufacturing expertise, a vertically integrated supply chain, and state-of-the-art panel factory, TCL offers innovative televisions, including the award-winning TCL® Roku TV™.

For additional product information please visit www.tclusa.com.

About Mohu

Mohu, The Cord Cutting Company, is a consumer electronics manufacturer dedicated to leading the TV cord cutting revolution, bridging OTA and OTT devices and content to give consumers access to the TV they want at a cost they can control. To help consumers identify which cord cutting options are best for them, Mohu created Untangle.TV, the first cord cutting recommendation tool that shows users what they need to cut the cord. The company's approach to TV is founded on the motto "Be Set Free," making its products simple to use, and enabling consumers to have an exceptional experience without burdensome costs or constraints. Since introducing the world's first paper-thin Leaf HDTV Indoor Antenna in 2011, Mohu has helped its customers save more than $300 million by reducing or eliminating costly monthly cable and satellite bills. Mohu offers a full line of high-quality, easy-to-install and cost-effective HDTV antenna and cord cutting products. For more information, visit www.gomohu.com.